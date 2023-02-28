The final accounting has been turned in for the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Basketball Tournament and each of the eight participating high schools have received checks in the amount of $5,000 from gate proceeds. This year, in addition to the gate proceeds, each school received an additional check for $2,500 from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and their “Sports Matter” program. That gave each participating school a grand total of $7,500 for their athletics programs.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic is well known throughout the region as the premier holiday high school basketball tournament for 35 years. The Hickory Metro Sports Commission serves as the host organization for the event and distributes the gate receipts among the participating schools.

The participating high schools include Alexander Central, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell and St. Stephens. Financially, it was a great event for all eight schools off the court. On the court, Hickory won the boys’ championship and Alexander Central won the girls’ championship as over 3,500 fans were treated to an exciting three days of high school basketball.

“It takes more than just one or two people to make this tournament a success,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Co-Director Ernie Masche. “On behalf of the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, I would like to thank the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Committee and everyone at Catawba Valley Community College who gave up some of their holiday break. Finally, this is all about the schools and their athletic programs. We appreciate all our local sponsors, our title sponsor Dick’s Sporting Goods and of course the fans who ultimately make this tournament possible and enable each school to add much needed funds to their athletic programs.”

“At Dick’s Sporting Goods, we believe that sports make people better, build character and increase confidence,” added Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager Brent DiGiacomo. “We’re proud to have been a part of this annual high school basketball tradition in Hickory, along with being able to provide some additional support through our ‘Sports Matter’ program to each of the athletic programs.”

Planning is currently underway for the 36th annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Classic. The 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29. Reach out to the Hickory Metro Sports Commission for more information on the tournament or to become a tournament sponsor.

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to further the quality of life through the development, promotion and recruitment of sporting events and activities to the Greater Hickory area. For more information about the Sports Commission, visit www.hickorymetrosports.com.

For more information about Dick’s Sporting Goods, visit www.dickssportinggoods.com.