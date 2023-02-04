The Super Bowl is a week away, and as the big game approaches, it’s time to recognize the top high school football players in Catawba County for the 2022 season. This process is always difficult, but today we’ll take a look at the 2022 All-Catawba County Football Awards as selected by the Hickory Daily Record’s sports staff.

Maiden’s Chris Culliver is the HDR’s Overall Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. Read more about the University of North Carolina signee below, along with information about the HDR’s winners and other finalists for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Kicker of the Year.

(Note: Each player was only eligible for one award in order to recognize as many players as possible).

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chris Culliver, Maiden Senior Wide Receiver

- First Team All-State Selection

- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year

- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Co-Specialist of the Year

The Blue Devils won their third straight conference championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs for the second year in a row. They posted a 12-2 record behind a stout defense and a high-scoring offense that included the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Culliver.

For the season, Culliver had 80 receptions for 1,809 yards and 26 touchdowns. He finished with more than 100 receiving yards in nine games — including a season-high 202 yards on eight catches in a 47-13 win over Newton-Conover on Oct. 28 — and he also had eight carries for 44 yards and a 37-yard completion.

Not only that, but Culliver was also a ballhawk on defense. He led Maiden with five interceptions —including a 57-yard pick-six — while also returning a fumble and a kickoff for scores.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Gibbs, Maiden Senior Running Back

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

The Blue Devils could certainly get it done through the air, but they also featured a prolific rushing attack that was led by the 5-9, 165-pound Gibbs. He ran for 23 TDs and totaled 1,664 yards on 261 carries, good for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt.

Gibbs also caught four TD passes and finished with 17 receptions for 269 yards. On the ground, he surpassed the 100-yard mark on 10 occasions, with a 221-yard, four-TD performance in a 68-33 rout of Polk County on Nov. 4 representing his best game of the season.

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Wesley Thompson, Maiden Senior Quarterback

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

Thompson was a major part of the Blue Devils’ offensive success after transferring from Ashe County. He completed 183 of 283 (64.7%) passes for 3,715 yards and 43 TDs, also adding two scores on the ground while compiling a quarterback rating of 132.9.

Jason Willis, Bunker Hill Sophomore Running Back

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Honorable Mention

Willis missed five games due to an early-season injury, but when he was on the field, he was a huge difference maker for the Bears, who won two state playoff games for the first time in 35 years. He totaled 1,354 yards and 17 TDs on 167 carries while also catching 12 passes for 64 yards.

Brycen Gaither, St. Stephens Sophomore Running Back

- All-Western Foothills 3A Conference Selection

Another spectacular sophomore running back, Gaither was the Indians’ leading rusher and their second-leading receiver. He finished with 176 carries for 1,145 yards and 16 TDs, and he also caught 17 passes for 253 yards and four scores.

Dashawn Medley, Hickory Junior Wide Receiver

- All-Western Foothills 3A Conference Selection

Medley was a dynamic playmaker for the Red Tornadoes, who posted a 6-5 record while qualifying for the 3A state playoffs for the second straight season. He had 832 yards and seven TDs on 52 receptions; in addition, he carried the ball 23 times for 182 yards and a score.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Watson, Newton-Conover Senior Linebacker

- All-State Honorable Mention

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

Catawba County’s leading tackler with 154 tackles, Watson also had a county-best 85 solo stops. The 5-11, 215-pounder added seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Keep in mind that Watson put up his numbers in just 10 games, while every other finalist in this category played at least 11 games and some played as many as 14. And he recorded at least 10 tackles in all but one contest, including 24 against both East Burke (28-20 win) and Bandys (21-14 loss).

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Cole Lineberger, Bunker Hill Sophomore Linebacker

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

Lineberger recorded 102 tackles (33 solo) to lead the Bears’ defense. He also had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a squad that held five opponents to 14 points or less, finishing with three tackles for loss as well.

Jackson Hensley, Maiden Senior Defensive End

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

The Blue Devils allowed 20 points per game, the lowest mark among Catawba County defenses. Hensley led Maiden in tackles (61) and sacks (four), and he also had 37 solo stops, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

DJ Spring, Maiden Senior Nose Guard

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

In addition to 58 tackles while plugging up the middle of the Blue Devils’ defensive line, Spring also had a team-high 43 solo stops. Additionally, he recorded three tackles for loss, a sack and more quarterback hurries (six) than any other Maiden player.

Chip Hendren, St. Stephens Senior Linebacker

- All-Western Foothills 3A Conference Selection

Hendren was the Indians’ leader in tackles (117), solo stops (71), tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three). He also had two interceptions to rank second on the team while adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Albert Reid, Bunker Hill

How do you top a year in which you finished 10-2 and won a state playoff game? You finish 11-2 and win two state playoff games, that’s how. And that’s exactly what Reid and the Bears did in his second year as the team’s head coach.

After leaning heavily on seniors in 2021, Bunker Hill boasted a young team this past fall. Reid and his coaching staff got the most out of their players throughout the season and even led in the final minute of a regular-season game at Maiden before falling by a 36-33 final for their only loss in seven Catawba Valley 2A Conference games.

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Will Byrne, Maiden

- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Coach of the Year

Speaking of the Blue Devils, they were 12-2 in 2022, Byrne’s seventh season at the helm. Maiden is now 67-17 during his tenure, including a 31-4 record since the start of the 2020-21 season (the Blue Devils are 20-0 in conference games over the past three years).

Kyle Lowman, St. Stephens

Following a two-win season in his first year as the Indians’ head coach, Lowman guided St. Stephens to four wins — including a 3-4 record in Western Foothills 3A Conference play — in Year 2. The Indians also reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2015.

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill Senior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

Boston was a weapon for the Bears in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. Offensively, the 5-10, 160-pounder led Bunker Hill in receptions (59) and receiving yards (690) and was tied for the team lead in receiving TDs (eight) while also carrying the ball 13 times for 109 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Boston had 70 tackles (41 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He also returned 22 kickoffs for a total of 362 yards, good for an average of 16.5 yards per return, giving him 1,210 all-purpose yards when factoring in his 49 interception return yards.

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Nolan Jones, Bandys Senior Running Back/Defensive Back

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

Despite being limited to eight games due to injury, Jones led the Trojans in carries (129), rushing yards (805) and rushing TDs (four). He was also their second-leading receiver with 305 yards on 21 catches, and on defense he had 40 tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery that he returned 60 yards.

Jacob Sigmon, Maiden Senior Wide Receiver/Linebacker

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

The Blue Devils’ second-leading receiver with 768 yards, Sigmon caught 48 passes and found the end zone three times. He also had 36 tackles (31 solo) on defense to go with eight tackles for loss and an interception.

Xavier McCleave, Bunker Hill Junior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

McCleave was the Bears’ second-leading receiver with 654 yards and eight scores on 44 receptions, and he also had 14 carries for 105 yards. Defensively, he had 41 tackles (23 solo), an interception and a fumble recovery.

Turner Wood, Hickory Junior Quarterback/Linebacker

Although he began the season as the Red Tornadoes’ backup quarterback, Wood was pressed into action due to a midseason injury to Brady Stober, and he completed 50 of 81 (61.7%) passes for 766 yards and eight TDs while carrying the ball 30 times for 113 yards and an additional score. Furthermore, he had 18 tackles (nine solo), a tackle for loss and a forced fumble on defense.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Redek Robinson, Bunker Hill Junior Quarterback

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Selection

After playing sparingly in 2021, Robinson took over as the Bears’ starter under center this past fall. The 6-foot, 155-pounder completed 170 of 295 (57.6%) passes for 2,171 yards and 24 TDs, and he also finished with 126 yards and four scores on 64 carries.

Robinson passed for a season-high four TDs in a 37-14 win over Bandys on Oct. 28, and he threw for a season-best 350 yards in a 27-20 victory over North Iredell on Sept. 2. He had at least two TD passes in eight games and at least three scoring strikes in five contests.

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Brady Stober, Hickory Sophomore Quarterback

After earning the starting job, Stober completed 113 of 189 (59.8%) passes for 1,557 yards and 17 TDs in seven games. He also had 32 carries for 68 yards and a 105.2 quarterback rating, the second-highest QB rating in Catawba County among regular signal callers.

Raheim Misher, Maiden Sophomore Wide Receiver

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Honorable Mention

Misher made a lot of big plays for the Blue Devils, averaging a team-best 30.3 yards per catch and hauling in Maiden’s longest completed pass of the season — an 83-yard TD grab — in a 35-13 win over Lincolnton on Oct. 21. He finished the season with 605 yards and eight scores on 20 receptions.

Jaylan Willis, Bunker Hill Sophomore Wide Receiver/Linebacker

- All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference Honorable Mention

Not only did Willis have nine catches for 158 yards and three TDs, but he was also third on the team with 84 tackles. Forty-one of his tackles were solo stops, and he had two tackles for loss as well to go with a sack, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Gerald Danner, Maiden Sophomore Offensive Lineman/Defensive Tackle

Nicknamed “G Baby,” Danner was the only underclassmen starter for a Blue Devils offensive line that helped its offense gain over 5,700 total yards and score over 70 TDs in 14 games. On defense, he had 11 tackles (nine solo) and two tackles for loss.

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bahena Soto, Bunker Hill Sophomore

- All-State Honorable Mention

- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Co-Specialist of the Year

After also being named the HDR’s Kicker of the Year in 2021, Soto is back at the top of the heap following a season in which he made 44 of 53 (83.0%) extra points and 6 of 10 (60.0%) field goals. His longest field goal was a career-long 38-yarder in a 35-34 victory over West Lincoln on Sept. 29.

Soto accounted for 62 total points, and he also kicked off 53 times. He averaged 41.7 yards per kickoff and finished with a total of 2,212 kickoff yards and two touchbacks.

Other finalists (listed in no particular order):

Carson Foard, Maiden Senior

Like Soto, Foard made 44 of 53 (83.0%) extra points. He also nailed a pair of field goals with a long of 32 yards on his way to scoring 50 total points. Additionally, Foard kicked off 32 times for 1,500 total yards — an average of 46.9 yards per kickoff — and four touchbacks.

Dax Shannon, Newton-Conover Senior

Shannon converted 29 of 32 (90.6%) extra points and a 22-yard field goal en route to scoring 32 total points. He also kicked off 32 times for 962 total yards and two touchbacks.