2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Will Hibriten continue winning ways at 3A level?

LENOIR — The Hibriten football program is going to look somewhat different in 2021. Not so much as far as philosophy and schematics, but there are going to be some changes this upcoming season.

For starters, the Panthers will no longer be a 2A program. Reclassification bumped the perennial playoff participants back up to 3A.

“Every four years, the state does realign,” third-year head coach Sam Mackey said. “Unfortunately, we are moving up a classification. We’ve been there before. We’ll just keep trying to do what we’ve done in the past.”

What the Panthers have done in the past is win — and win on a consistent basis. Hibriten rolled through the regular season undefeated at 7-0 last spring. But the Panthers suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 defeat at the hands of old playoff nemesis Burns to complete their season at 7-1.

That will bring about another change. While the change from 2A to 3A necessitates new conference foes in Alexander Central, Ashe County, Freedom, South Caldwell and Watauga, Mackey said the playoff setback changed the program’s thinking and priority as far as its nonconference games.