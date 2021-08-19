2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Will Hibriten continue winning ways at 3A level?

LENOIR — The Hibriten football program is going to look somewhat different in 2021. Not so much as far as philosophy and schematics, but there are going to be some changes this upcoming season.
For starters, the Panthers will no longer be a 2A program. Reclassification bumped the perennial playoff participants back up to 3A.
“Every four years, the state does realign,” third-year head coach Sam Mackey said. “Unfortunately, we are moving up a classification. We’ve been there before. We’ll just keep trying to do what we’ve done in the past.”
What the Panthers have done in the past is win — and win on a consistent basis. Hibriten rolled through the regular season undefeated at 7-0 last spring. But the Panthers suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 defeat at the hands of old playoff nemesis Burns to complete their season at 7-1.
That will bring about another change. While the change from 2A to 3A necessitates new conference foes in Alexander Central, Ashe County, Freedom, South Caldwell and Watauga, Mackey said the playoff setback changed the program’s thinking and priority as far as its nonconference games.
“Here lately, it’s kind of come to bite us a little bit. I felt it was the right time to do it,” Mackey said about upgrading his team’s schedule. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready for the postseason and challenge ourselves a little more.”
To that end, the Panthers will take on the following nonconference opponents: East Lincoln, Hunter Huss, West Caldwell and Shelby.
Mackey said his team has responded to the disappointment of last spring’s playoff loss.
“They’ve done a fantastic job. It was a quick turnaround,” the Hibriten coach said. “The numbers, they grew. I think they learned to appreciate doing the little things well. Until you are in the fire, you don’t know how to react.”
Hibriten graduated a huge portion of its offensive production from last season. Quarterback Daren Perry threw for 298 yards and ran for another 451 along with nine touchdowns. Running back Cedric Shuford added another 434 yards on the ground and 10 scores.
But the incoming signal caller for the Panthers is no stranger. Junior Coby Wilson will take over for Perry. He saw action in several of last season’s blowout wins for Hibriten.
“He was our JV quarterback,” Mackey said of Wilson. “Very talented, fantastic leader. I’m really happy to see his progress.”
Senior running back Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman gets the nod at running back for the Panthers. Tugman is an even 6-feet tall and 175 pounds. Like Wilson, he got some varsity time with games well in hand this past spring.
“He could make a big impact for us this year,” noted Mackey.
Several other players are expected to contribute to the fortunes of the Panthers on the gridiron this fall.
Junior fullback and defensive end Jake Absher returns at 6-2 and 225 pounds. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jabee Powell is what Mackey labeled a “utility guy” who can fill multiple roles for Hibriten. Wide receiver and cornerback David Shore will come back for his senior season after catching five balls for 53 yards this past spring. He provides size at the receiver position at 6-1 and 182 pounds.
Making contributions last season and with high expectations this fall is sophomore Dillan Earp. Playing the middle linebacker spot as a freshman, Earp had strip sacks he recovered and returned for touchdowns in each of the Panthers’ final three games, including the playoff loss to Burns.
“I’m really excited about his growth as a player,” Mackey said of Earp while also discussing his pedigree. “He fell out of a football family tree and hit all the branches on the way down.”
The Panthers also have an experienced trio of linemen up front. All are returning seniors and all are big. Andrew Price is 6-feet and 240 pounds, Daniel Baker is 6-2 and 270 pounds and the biggest of all is Christian Contreras at 6-3 and 298 pounds.
“We have size guard-to-guard and it might allow us to do something,” Mackey said.
HIBRITEN PANTHERS
<&underline>AT A GLANCE</&underline>
Head coach: Sam Mackey (3rd year, 18-3)
Stadium: Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium
Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
Last playoff appearance: 2020-21 spring season
State titles: 1 (2017)
<&underline>LAST SEASON’S RESULTS</&underline>
7-1 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A (1st)
Feb. 25: Won vs. Bunker Hill 50-14
March 5: Won vs. West Caldwell 62-6
March 12: Won at North Rowan 43-0
March 19: Won vs. Draughn 56-6
March 26: Won at East Burke 49-0
April 1: Won vs. West Iredell 50-0
April 8: Won at Patton 62-0
April 16: Lost vs. Burns 13-12 (1st round of playoffs)
<&underline>THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE</&underline>
Aug. 20: East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Hunter Huss, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Shelby, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: South Caldwell (nonconference), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Freedom*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Ashe County*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Watauga*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: Alexander Central*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: at South Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.
*denotes conference game
<&underline>ROSTER</&underline>
#2 – Chandler Wyke, Junior
#4 – David Shore, Senior
#6 – Nick Smith, Senior
#7 – Coby Wilson, Junior
#10 – Nathan Wood, Senior
#11 – Chase Trivette, Junior
#18 – Chanz Redick, Senior
#19 – Jesse Taylor, Sophomore
#20 – Deykel Sanders, Senior
#21 – Peyton Horton, Junior
#24 – Ethan Laws, Senior
#27 – Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman, Senior
#29 – Jabee Powell, Senior
#33 – Sadharri Moore, Senior
#42 – Ashton Bentley, Senior
#44 – Dillan Earp, Sophomore
#45 – Gabe Suddreth, Sophomore
#46 – Trenton Cornett, Senior
#51 – Markel Helton, Junior
#52 – Elijah Amaya-Perez, Sophomore
#53 – Rylan Davidson, Junior
#55 – Keyshawn Helton, Junior
#56 – Matt Warhurst, Junior
#57 – Andrew Morrison, Junior
#60 – Andrew Price, Senior
#61 – Hugo Martinez, Junior
#62 – Daniel Baker, Senior
#67 – Matt Land, Junior
#68 – Jose Romero Garcia, Senior
#71 – Christian Contreras, Senior
#74 – Gavin Riley, Junior
#78 – Isaiah Millsaps, Senior