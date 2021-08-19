2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Warriors are 'all in' for upcoming season

LENOIR — There is no mistaking head coach Monte Simmons’ feelings about his team and the upcoming 2021 football season. After going 3-4 this past spring including a three-game midseason winning streak during his first season in charge of the Warriors, Simmons’ enthusiasm and excitement for the 2021 fall campaign is undeniable, palpable and contagious.

“Their slogan is ‘all in,’” Simmons said about the Warriors. “Every game is important. Everybody is all in in getting this thing turned around.”

The program hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2017 and hasn’t finished a season with a mark over .500 since 2016. Yet the numbers are pointing up with 58 on the roster this fall compared to 33 this past spring.

“The biggest thing is jelling,” Simmons said regarding the most important hurdle his team faces. He noted the delayed season in 2020 from the fall to the spring and all the COVID-19 related hoops made survival the past year’s primary priority.