2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Tigers will have small numbers, tough competition

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard football team went 1-5 in the final year of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and 3-10 the last two seasons in a league which had very little about which to crow, outside of 2A state power Hibriten.
With conference realignment shuffling the deck, the Tigers and their varsity roster of 22 players will head over to the Western Foothills 3A Conference and hope for the best against the likes of Statesville, which had two conference losses in four seasons in the North Piedmont 3A Conference, and former South Fork 2A Conference contenders North Lincoln and East Lincoln, not to mention the renewal of Catawba County rivalries in St. Stephens and Hickory.
“It’s going to be tough,” admitted Tigers head coach Ryan Gettys. “There’s some really good teams in there and we gotten any bigger. It’s exciting, the change. I don’t mind the change. It’s inevitable and you’ve got to roll with it.”
While the numbers are small, Foard is not without talent. The offensive side will feature returning junior Landon Marlowe, who put up 419 yards in six games while averaging 4.3 yards per carry this past spring.
“He’s going to be a really good running back for us,” said Gettys. “Hopefully we’ll get the ball in his hands as much as we can. We’ve got some guys around him.”
Those around him will include former junior varsity runners Sam Drum and Weston Wright, both of whom Gettys trusts.
Taking snaps for the Tigers will be last season’s JV starter Aiden Landrum, of whom Gettys and his assistants are showing confidence.
“He’s stepping up real big,” Gettys said. “Our offensive coordinator, Michael Ramseur, he really likes him and is putting a lot of trust in him. He’s learning the offense and is coming along pretty good.”
A big target for Landrum could come over the middle in the form of senior tight end Blaine Duncan. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he led the Tigers with 129 receiving yards last season.
“He’s a big boy,” Gettys said. “He’s going to be a really good receiver for us.”
Other receivers to watch for are Jace Overcash and Stewart Simmons, the latter of whom Gettys said is in just his third year of football.
“He’s grown and he’s going to be one of our kickers, “Gettys said of Simmons. “He’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot faster.”
On the line, Sam Bolch and Dylan Smith return after a promotion from JV during the spring season.
“Both of those guys will be an integral part of what we do up front, on both sides of the ball,” stated Gettys.
Landon Sweet is also due to be back at center.
At the time of the interview with Gettys, the rest of the starting offensive line was yet to be determined. One player that may have an edge at a starting role is senior Jacob Howard.
“He’s a big boy and can get in the way,” Gettys said. “He’s going to have to do a lot for us this year.”
With a small varsity roster, many of the starters on offense will also man up on the defensive side.
“It’ll be exactly the same guys,” Gettys mused. “We just don’t have the numbers and it’ll be tough. We’re just thin and a lot of guys are going to have to play both ways.”
As on the offensive line, Smith and Bolch will anchor the defensive line. Gettys is also high on Duncan’s ability to create havoc.
“He’s got the big, long body and we’re looking for some good things out of him.” Gettys added, “I think, defensively, he could really help us in the backfield and move the quarterback around some.”
Serving as linebackers in the 4-3 scheme will be Colby Mace at middle linebacker with Sam Drum and Evan Steiger on the outside.
In the defensive backfield, the lineup is expected to be Simmons, Overcash, Landrum and senior Evan Davidson. Gettys had high praise for Davidson, stating, “He’s come along big time and I’m really happy to have him. He will probably be one of the first ones to go out.”
Marlowe also will likely see time in a Cover 3 coverage formation.