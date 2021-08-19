2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Tigers will have small numbers, tough competition

Taking snaps for the Tigers will be last season’s JV starter Aiden Landrum, of whom Gettys and his assistants are showing confidence.

“He’s stepping up real big,” Gettys said. “Our offensive coordinator, Michael Ramseur, he really likes him and is putting a lot of trust in him. He’s learning the offense and is coming along pretty good.”

A big target for Landrum could come over the middle in the form of senior tight end Blaine Duncan. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he led the Tigers with 129 receiving yards last season.

“He’s a big boy,” Gettys said. “He’s going to be a really good receiver for us.”

Other receivers to watch for are Jace Overcash and Stewart Simmons, the latter of whom Gettys said is in just his third year of football.

“He’s grown and he’s going to be one of our kickers, “Gettys said of Simmons. “He’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot faster.”

On the line, Sam Bolch and Dylan Smith return after a promotion from JV during the spring season.

“Both of those guys will be an integral part of what we do up front, on both sides of the ball,” stated Gettys.

Landon Sweet is also due to be back at center.