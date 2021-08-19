2021 Prep Blitz Preview: South Caldwell will be a work in progress

HUDSON — Most football coaches predict their teams will be a different squad at the end of the season than the one that started it. For the South Caldwell Spartans and their new boss on the sidelines, Casey Justice, that thought is more than a prediction in 2021; it is a necessity.
“Our guys have got to mature,” Justice said. “It’s just one of those things. Some guys are going to have to step up and do some things they haven’t done before.”
Justice is entering his 12th season on the South Caldwell coaching staff, but his first being in charge on the sidelines. The last four campaigns he served as the program’s offensive coordinator, so while the Spartans have a new head coach in 2021, they will know him quite well — and vice versa.
The Spartans are coming off a 3-3 spring season in which they qualified for the postseason. Winning three of their first four games and scoring more than 40 points in each of those victories, the Spartans struggled on defense in their regular season finale, a 49-20 loss to Alexander Central, and a 42-26 setback to Hillside in the postseason.
The offense was centered around senior quarterback Avery Raynor, who accounted for over 60% of South Caldwell’s yardage. In addition to Raynor, the Spartans also graduated Isaiah Kirby and Triston Adkins. Those two plus Raynor were South Caldwell’s top three rushers.
“We lost some pretty good ones off that team,” admitted Justice.
The good news is that Justice plans to continue to incorporate the same “Sling-T” offense, a hybrid of a shotgun Wing-T. He will also utilize two quarterbacks.
“Will Connor and Joe Bolick will both take snaps under center,” Justice said.
Seniors Connor and Bolick both saw limited action quarterbacking the Spartans in the spring as juniors. Connor, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, completed 7 of 9 passes for 59 yards. The 6-foot, 165-pound Bolick connected on 3 of 5 passes for 20 yards.
Connor is also the top returning rusher for South Caldwell. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry in limited action with one game over 100 yards. Connor also hauled in nine passes for 113 yards.
Junior JB Robbins grabbed 11 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns for the Spartans. Robbins is 6-2 and 165 pounds.
South Caldwell will get some additional help from Nick Everhart. Everhart is returning to the Spartans for his senior season after playing for Hickory the past couple of seasons. Although he played quarterback for the Red Tornadoes, the 6-5, 220-pound Everhart is expected to play multiple positions for the Spartans including tight end.
“He’ll move all around the field for us,” Justice said. “He can have a big year on offense and defense.”
“We’re going to be okay,” promised Justice. “The kids worked very, very hard and had a real good offseason.”
While the Spartans will continue to line up in a 3-4 alignment on defense, they’ll do so for a new defensive coordinator. Mark Bucklener recently joined the staff.
Returning leaders for the Spartans on defense are Connor, senior defensive back Kaleb Icenhour and senior lineman Christian Hart, the latter of whom is 6-4 and 275 pounds.
Through the first four weeks of last season, the Spartans’ defense gave up just over 11 points per game. But a two-game slide upped that average to 22.8 points.
Like everyone else, South Caldwell finds itself with new conference partners in 2021. The Spartans will remain in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference along with league holdovers Alexander Central, Freedom and Watauga as well as newcomers Ashe County and Hibriten. In fact, South Caldwell will hook up with Hibriten twice, once in nonconference play and again in the regular season finale.
“Hibriten coming back in, we’re definitely looking forward to that,” Justice said.
South Caldwell will host West Caldwell to open the season and also has nonconference dates with Hickory, the Hickory Hawks and Bandys.
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS