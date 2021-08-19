2021 Prep Blitz Preview: South Caldwell will be a work in progress

HUDSON — Most football coaches predict their teams will be a different squad at the end of the season than the one that started it. For the South Caldwell Spartans and their new boss on the sidelines, Casey Justice, that thought is more than a prediction in 2021; it is a necessity.

“Our guys have got to mature,” Justice said. “It’s just one of those things. Some guys are going to have to step up and do some things they haven’t done before.”

Justice is entering his 12th season on the South Caldwell coaching staff, but his first being in charge on the sidelines. The last four campaigns he served as the program’s offensive coordinator, so while the Spartans have a new head coach in 2021, they will know him quite well — and vice versa.

The Spartans are coming off a 3-3 spring season in which they qualified for the postseason. Winning three of their first four games and scoring more than 40 points in each of those victories, the Spartans struggled on defense in their regular season finale, a 49-20 loss to Alexander Central, and a 42-26 setback to Hillside in the postseason.