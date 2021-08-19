2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Hickory seeks bounce-back season after winless spring

MAIDEN — The 2020-21 spring high school football season wasn’t ideal for any of the teams. However, the coaches and players navigated difficult circumstances to complete the season, including the playoffs.
When seven teams from the three area conferences advanced, there was the hope that at least one would make a deep run at a title. One potential matchup of intrigue was a 2AA second-round game between unbeatens Maiden and Hibriten, both of which obtained high seeds in the random draw and picked up home games for Round 1.
But whether it was the luck of the draw, COVID shenanigans or other aspects, the first round was a nightmare for all seven teams — they all went home. It showed, at least at that point, the Hickory-metro conferences were well behind other areas in football.
Nowhere was the shock felt more than at Maiden, which had the misfortune of getting Salisbury, which was the 2AA runner-up a season prior. The Hornets intercepted three of the Blue Devils’ first seven passes, five in the game, and rolled to a 52-12 win, which was the first of an eventual run to the 2AA state title.
So, as the Blue Devils stewed from that rout and returned to workouts this summer and preseason training in August, head coach Will Byrne said there was a reality among the seniors — there are 11 among the released roster of 32 — just how far the gap is to where they want to be as a state championship contender.
“Now they know,” Byrne said. “And they got a taste of it firsthand. That’s where the bar is set. ... Getting that experience will only help, knowing that’s the level they need to get to. If we want to get to the next step, we’ve got to have the mentality that we can play with anybody.”
In a local media poll published last week, many feel that Maiden will be able to win the crown in the new Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference (CVAC) this season. Given the key players returning that contributed to the 6-1 spring campaign, it’s not hard to see the Blue Devils returning to the playoffs and seeking payback.
Arguably the most talented athlete, not only on the Blue Devils but in the CVAC, is Chris Culliver. The speedy junior, who Byrne said is getting looks already from numerous NCAA Power-5 schools, had 39 catches for 731 yards in seven games last spring. His athleticism, hands and speed allow Maiden to move the ball quickly down the field.
“He’s definitely going to be targeted a lot,” said Byrne, “And we’re going to move him around and not just keep him as an outside receiver, and make it difficult for other teams to prepare for.”
While Culliver has the offensive skills, it is the tools that have the big-name schools seeing him as a cornerback, Some, said Byrne, have begun to compare Culliver to another former Maiden Blue Devil who is now an NFL rookie.
“A lot of these big schools are recruiting him as a corner, as they see 6-foot-2, long, and can run,” Byrne said. “They see Caleb Farley. It’s scarily similar, their athletic ability at this point in their high school career.”
Anchoring both the offensive and defensive line for Maiden is senior Dru McClough. Listed at 6-2, 275 pounds, McClough will anchor a young line at center, and move from inside linebacker to defensive tackle.
“He’s like having another coach on the field, on both sides of the ball,” said Byrne in heaping praise on McClough. “Offensively, he knows what every single lineman’s assignment is. He makes adjustments on the offensive line. He made all of the adjustments on defense last year at linebacker. Now that he’s gotten to 275, and it’s a good 275, because he works really hard in the weight room to change his body, he’s going to be a defensive lineman for us. Even though he’s not playing linebacker, he’s still going to be able to be that leader.”
Quarterback Ethan Rhodes returns as a three-year starter for Maiden. Last spring, he completed 106 passes in seven games for 1,744 yards and 14 touchdowns. With his size (6-2, 200 pound), Byrne expects Rhodes will run the ball more this season. However, the expectation of Rhodes is to take another step as a senior leader.
“He had a really good spring in the shortened season,” said Byrne. “He hopes to build on that. He has things to work on, as we all do, and he keeps getting better every day and every week. ... We’re expecting him obviously to be a leader and to take it to another level.”
The Blue Devils will have to replace leading rusher Amarion Craig (120 carries, 574 yards, 8 TDs). The most likely candidate is Ben Gibbs, who scored a pair of touchdowns this past spring. The junior ran for 78 yards, but also caught seven balls for 95 yards.
Senior Korbyn Lawing, who Byrne described as a downhill, physical back, may also get some carries and play an H-back role. Senior Isaiah Thomas and Fred T. Foard transfer Cameron Gore could also work into the mix.
Returning with Culliver in the receiving corps are junior Jacob Sigmon, of whom Byrne said “arguably has the best hands on the team,” senior Chayson Bass and Freedom transfer Alex Hall, described as a physical receiver.
“Chris (Culliver) is going to be targeted,” Byrne said. “But we have some other receivers that we’re going to throw to as well.”
The biggest concern for his team, Byrne said, is the offensive line, which will replace three of the five starters from the spring.
Coming back with McClough is left guard DJ Spring, a three-year starter listed at 6-1, 250 pounds. Junior left tackle Jackson Hensley (6-4, 220 pounds) also got playing time last season due to injuries.
Aaron Lefevers, a key linebacker for the Blue Devils, is slated to play right guard, while Quinn Rembert moves up from JV to play right tackle. Freshman Gerald Danner (5-10, 265 pounds) also may see playing time.
McClough and Spring (nose guard) will return on the defensive line with Rembert and Hensley fighting for the other tackle spot.
Rembert could also take a linebacker spot in the 3-4 alignment, replacing McClough’s inside spot, along with Lefevers. Sigmon also returns to his outside linebacker slot with Hall and Jalen Robinson in the mix.
Along with Culliver in the defensive backfield is Bass, a three-year starter at safety, who had a key interception for a touchdown in the Blue Devils’ win at East Lincoln last season. Gibbs will move from safety to corner with Gore holding down Gibbs’ old slot.
