2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Cougars to face tough schedule this fall

Following losses in their first two games while dealing with COVID-related absences this past spring, the Cougars won their final five regular-season games to qualify for the state playoffs for a fifth straight season. However, many of the key players from that team were lost to graduation, leaving behind a youthful bunch that Carter calls an “even-balanced team.”

“We’re gonna be young,” said Carter. “We lost a lot of offensive linemen, but we try to build through our JV team each year and we think that’s very important and valuable.”

Cameron Lackey returns for his senior season after leading the Cougars in rushing yards (597) and yards per carry (9.2) last season. Four of the running back’s 65 rushing attempts went for touchdowns, and he had a team-best three 100-yard games while also hauling in three receptions for a team-high 58 yards (Alexander Central only had 216 passing yards as a team).

Another senior running back, Andrew Bumgarner, is back as well. He found the end zone three times during the spring season, finishing with 25 carries for 202 yards.

Both Luke Hammer and Tanner Moore could join them in the backfield, as they have been splitting time at quarterback. Hammer is a junior who played in three games last season, while Moore is a sophomore who appeared in two contests.