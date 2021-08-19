2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Cougars to face tough schedule this fall

TAYLORSVILLE — Coming off their fifth consecutive winning season this past spring, the Alexander Central Cougars will have their work cut out for them during the 2021 high school football season. They will continue to compete in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference — now as a 4A team instead of a 3A squad — along with league holdovers Freedom, Watauga and South Caldwell and newcomers Hibriten and Ashe County.
Watauga also moves up to 4A from 3A, while South Caldwell remains at the 4A classification. Freedom is still a 3A team, with Hibriten and Ashe County moving up from 2A to 3A.
“I think it’s a very well-balanced conference from top to bottom,” Alexander Central coach Butch Carter said of the six-team Northwestern 3A/4A. “Any team any given conference night can beat you if you don’t have your best game plan, so I think it’s good. ... I think competitively each night in conference play you better bring your best game.”
The Cougars will also have their hands full during a five-game nonconference slate that features former league foe Hickory — now of the Western Foothills 3A Conference — in Friday’s season opener. After hosting the Red Tornadoes, Alexander Central visits North Gaston, A.C. Reynolds and Lake Norman before returning home to face Marvin Ridge.
“Our nonconference schedule is probably as good as anybody in the western part of North Carolina,” said Carter. “It’s not that I went out and looked for tough nonconference games, but you’re just kind of handcuffed (due to COVID-19 restrictions in certain counties). ... It’s a good schedule and we’re gonna use it kind of like NFL preseason games to get ready for conference play, and I think we’ll be tested each and every night.”
Following losses in their first two games while dealing with COVID-related absences this past spring, the Cougars won their final five regular-season games to qualify for the state playoffs for a fifth straight season. However, many of the key players from that team were lost to graduation, leaving behind a youthful bunch that Carter calls an “even-balanced team.”
“We’re gonna be young,” said Carter. “We lost a lot of offensive linemen, but we try to build through our JV team each year and we think that’s very important and valuable.”
Cameron Lackey returns for his senior season after leading the Cougars in rushing yards (597) and yards per carry (9.2) last season. Four of the running back’s 65 rushing attempts went for touchdowns, and he had a team-best three 100-yard games while also hauling in three receptions for a team-high 58 yards (Alexander Central only had 216 passing yards as a team).
Another senior running back, Andrew Bumgarner, is back as well. He found the end zone three times during the spring season, finishing with 25 carries for 202 yards.
Both Luke Hammer and Tanner Moore could join them in the backfield, as they have been splitting time at quarterback. Hammer is a junior who played in three games last season, while Moore is a sophomore who appeared in two contests.
“We’ve got two fantastic young quarterbacks,” said Carter of Hammer and Moore. “They shared snaps on the JV team last year and both of them play safety, they’re both very good defensive players, so we like both of them.
“Our coaching staff is very comfortable with either one of them leading this football team and especially early in the year we’ll probably play both of them and play the hot hand when we need to,” he continued. “We’re excited about both of them.”
One of the players blocking for them will be senior Dalton Beck, an offensive lineman who also serves as a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. He was Alexander Central’s second-leading tackler last season, registering 54 total (20 solo) to finish behind only current University of Louisville defensive lineman Ryheem Craig, who had 69 tackles.
Fellow senior Russell Frasier will also play linebacker, in addition to seeing time at running back. He had 31 tackles (15 solo) including four tackles for loss and two sacks this past spring, also tallying three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
Players such as Lackey, Bumgarner, Hammer and Moore will likely join Beck and Frasier on defense, although the Cougars still have question marks up front on both sides of the ball. Nevertheless, Carter is pleased with the weapons he has at the skill positions.
“We like our running back corps, our backfield, and we feel like we’re solid at wide receiver,” said Carter. “Right now we’re four deep at tight end and I wasn’t really expecting that, so I feel like we’re good in that area.
“Another strong point is our weight program,” he added. “I think it’s as good as anybody’s out there. We do a great job in our in-season and out-of-season weight program.”
Carter admits that “we could possibly have a couple sophomores starting on our offensive line and we lost some good defensive linemen. Right now we’re not gonna call it a weakness, but we feel like in time we’ve just got to evaluate and get the right linemen in on the offensive and defensive line.”
The hope entering the season is that the Cougars’ nonconference schedule will prepare them well for their five conference games. Alexander Central’s first league contest is an Oct. 1 home game against Ashe County, which will also mark homecoming.
“We expect to achieve victory in anything we try to do,” said Carter. “Sometimes there’s a lot of victories achieved that you don’t see on the scoreboard ... so we want to give our guys an opportunity to get better.
“We feel strongly that we have a tough nonconference schedule,” he continued, “which we’re gonna try to treat as a preseason to continue to evaluate our personnel and by conference play be ready to go try to win our conference.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.