2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Can St. Stephens overcome inexperience at skill positions?

“Don’t Be Average” is this season’s rallying cry for the St. Stephens football team, which has new faces all over including at quarterback, running back and head coach. The latter is Kyle Lowman, who was an assistant at Bandys from 2000-2019, serving as offensive coordinator for 12 of those years.
Lowman takes over an Indians program that hasn’t made the postseason since 2015 after experiencing plenty of success during his time with the Trojans. Bandys won four conference titles, reached the third round of the state playoffs eight times and made two appearances in the 2A state title game during his tenure.
“I believe the high standards we had for practice and preparation, including the offseason, were a major thing,” said Lowman of those Bandys squads. “Getting the most we could out of each day and especially paying attention to detail. It doesn’t just happen.
“Success in a football season, to me, is about reaching our best and then improving that best as we go,” he added. “We can’t control anyone else, but we can work and prepare to be at the highest level we have in us.”
The Indians have not won a conference championship since 1961 and only have two playoff wins in school history. Lowman will look to change the culture for the school and bring success to a hungry St. Stephens fan base.
On offense, Lowman has a new cast of starters at the skill positions. For instance, St. Stephens will utilize multiple running backs this fall after relying heavily on last season’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference offensive player of the year, the now graduated Zak McLauchlin.
“The biggest concern right now is we have capable ball carriers, but very little experience doing it in games,” said Lowman of an Indians running back corps that includes seniors Tony Rangel-Garcia and Evan Trossi and freshman Brycen Gaither.
Junior Peyton Young will start at quarterback after not getting any significant playing time last season behind Zane McPherson. Young will need to bring a spark to the offense.
St. Stephens also has spots to fill at tight end and wide receiver. Lowman will look to put more receivers in the game than the Indians have in previous seasons.
“We have a few guys with big-play capability,” said Lowman of the likes of juniors Michael Watkins, Noah Gscheidmeier and Elijah Nash and senior JI Ikard. All four should receive targets in the passing game.
Carter Gscheidmeier, a sophomore kicker who was a surprise for the team, showed great accuracy in the spring as a freshman. He will be crucial when the Indians drive toward the end zone during their games.
St. Stephens’ offensive line is its strongest offensive group, and should ease concerns about the inexperience at the skill positions. Senior Andre Britt and juniors Kasen Turner and Josh Waters return from last season to anchor the Indians’ O-line.
“A strength of ours is a core group of linemen that got valuable game experience in the spring,” said Lowman, “and on defense we return six starters.”
Trossi looks to be a leader for the defensive backs along with junior safety Chance Wilson, while St. Stephens’ linebacking group is perhaps the most impressive part of the defense. Returning starter Jacob Schwartz is back for his senior season, with other talented linebackers including senior Kymani Evans, Rangel-Garcia and sophomore Ty McLauchlin.
The defensive line will be anchored by the aforementioned Britt, who will be instrumental in setting the tone in the trenches this season. Britt picked up 46 tackles and a sack this past spring.
St. Stephens enters the Western Foothills 3A Conference this season, a league that includes familiar foes like Hickory and Fred T. Foard along with new opponents such as East Lincoln, North Lincoln, Statesville, West Iredell and North Iredell. However, Lowman is used to game planning against the Lincoln County schools in the old South Fork 2A Conference.
“DBA stands for ‘Don’t Be Average,’” said Lowman. “In short, it means raise the bar. Don’t settle for just getting by. Be set apart. Fitting in and doing what everyone else is doing is not a goal, it’s just following along. Don’t just do what’s easy and get by. Want more and work for it.”
St. Stephens begins the 2021 season with a trip to Bandys on Friday as Lowman tries to pick up his first head coaching victory against a team he’s quite familiar with. After hosting Bunker Hill and Maiden in their final two nonconference contests and receiving a bye on Sept. 10, the Indians begin Western Foothills 3A play at West Iredell on Sept. 17.
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
<&underline>AT A GLANCE</&underline>
Head coach: Kyle Lowman (1st year)
Stadium: St. Stephens Stadium
Conference: Western Foothills 3A
Last playoff appearance: 2015
State titles:None
<&underline>LAST SEASON’S RESULTS</&underline>
2-5 overall, 1-5 Northwestern 3A/4A (6th)
Feb. 25: Lost vs. Freedom 18-14
March 5: Lost at McDowell 21-18
March 12: Won vs. Bessemer City 30-0
March 19: Lost at Watauga 49-13
March 26: Lost vs. Alexander Central 35-28
April 1: Lost at South Caldwell 44-13
April 9: Won at Hickory 27-19
<&underline>THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE</&underline>
Aug. 20: at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Maiden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at West Iredell*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: North Iredell*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: Hickory*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: at North Lincoln*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: at East Lincoln*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Statesville*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Fred T. Foard*, 7 p.m.
*denotes conference game
<&underline>ROSTER</&underline>
#2 – JI Ikard, Senor
#3 – Chance Wilson, Junior
#5 – Ethan Atwood, Junior
#7 – Peyton Young, Junior
#8 – Michael Watkins, Junior
#9 – Trey McCrary, Sophomore
#10 – Elijah Nash, Junior
#11 – Chip Hendren, Junior
#12 – Mick Klingensmith, Senior
#14 – Noah Gscheidmeier, Junior
#15 – Brian Mull, Senior
#17 – Carter Gscheidmeier, Sophomore
#20 – Kymani Evans, Senior
#21 – Tony Rangel-Garcia, Senior
#22 – Evan Trossi, Senior
#24 – Brycen Gaither, Freshman
#25 – Luke Young, Senior
#30 – Jacob Schwartz, Senior
#34 – Ty McLauchlin, Sophomore
#52 – Sergio Ortiz, Junior
#54 – Uriel Rangel, Junior
#56 – Kristian Williams, Sophomore
#60 – Isaac Burgin, Junior
#62 – Luke Apollonio, Junior
#64 – Nathan Treadway, Junior
#65 – Evan Vue, Senior
#74 – Andre Britt, Senior
#75 – Josh Waters, Junior
#76 – Kasen Turner, Junior