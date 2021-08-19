2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Can St. Stephens overcome inexperience at skill positions?

“Don’t Be Average” is this season’s rallying cry for the St. Stephens football team, which has new faces all over including at quarterback, running back and head coach. The latter is Kyle Lowman, who was an assistant at Bandys from 2000-2019, serving as offensive coordinator for 12 of those years.

Lowman takes over an Indians program that hasn’t made the postseason since 2015 after experiencing plenty of success during his time with the Trojans. Bandys won four conference titles, reached the third round of the state playoffs eight times and made two appearances in the 2A state title game during his tenure.

“I believe the high standards we had for practice and preparation, including the offseason, were a major thing,” said Lowman of those Bandys squads. “Getting the most we could out of each day and especially paying attention to detail. It doesn’t just happen.

“Success in a football season, to me, is about reaching our best and then improving that best as we go,” he added. “We can’t control anyone else, but we can work and prepare to be at the highest level we have in us.”