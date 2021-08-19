2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Bunker Hill looking to extend success into playoffs

CLAREMONT — Over the previous 11 seasons, Albert Reid served as an assistant coach for the Bunker Hill football team. And while the Bears posted a winning record for the first time since 2013 this past spring, they failed to do something they haven’t done since that same season: win a state playoff game. As a matter of fact, Bunker Hill is 1-5 in the postseason since Reid joined the coaching staff in 2010, its lone win being a 20-17 road victory over Ashe County on Nov. 15, 2013. Now the Bears’ head coach after six seasons as defensive coordinator, Reid is hoping to get past the first round in 2021. “Our goal is we’d like to get past the first round of the playoffs,” said Reid, who replaced Patrick Clark as head coach after the latter stepped down in May following three seasons at the helm. “We’ve gotten to the first round the last two years and we’ve seen what it takes, so we’re trying to see if we can take that next step and move on past the first round this year.” Bunker Hill is a combined 12-8 over the past two seasons, twice finishing second behind perennial powerhouse Hibriten in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. But it’s a new era for the Bears in 2021, as they not only have a new coach but a new conference to play in. Now members of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, Bunker Hill is one of eight teams in a league that also includes Bandys, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, West Lincoln and Lincolnton. Following nonconference contests against Stuart Cramer (home), St. Stephens (road) and North Iredell (home) over the season’s first three weeks, the Bears will have a bye week before beginning their conference slate. During the nonconference portion of their schedule, the Bears will be “looking to figure out who we are,” according to Reid. “We’ll try to pick up where we left off. We ended up on a high note as far as the winning streak we had before the first-round playoff game, and we’re looking forward to keeping it moving and ... building on what we started last year. “Normally our nonconference schedule we get roughed up pretty good,” he continued. “This year with the experience we have, we’re looking to get off to a good start and see where we stand with three tough teams coming in nonconference.” As for the Catawba Valley 2A, Reid is also looking forward to challenges from new and old foes alike. “It’s a strong conference with some teams that traditionally are strong teams,” said Reid. “... We’re looking forward to playing some of those teams we’ve played in the past.” The Bears are also excited about the varsity experience they have, which includes several senior skill players. Quarterback Carson Elder returns for his senior year after completing 68.4% (104 of 152) of his passes for 1,284 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one interception. Elder also started as a sophomore, and he’s a two-time All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference performer. He’ll be joined in the backfield by fellow senior Kaden Robinson, who has also started since his sophomore year. In addition to his work as a running back — he finished with 70 carries for 392 yards and 10 TDs to go with 13 catches for 148 yards and a score — Robinson was also a standout defensive player for the Bears. After recording 103 tackles (27 solo) including five tackles for loss, one sack, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, he earned defensive player of the year honors from the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Also back is Chadz Stevenson, another third-year varsity starter who joined Elder and Robinson on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A team this past spring. The senior wide receiver had 58 carries for 343 yards and five TDs last season, and he also caught 10 passes for 95 yards. As a cornerback, Stevenson added 54 tackles (17 solo) including 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also registered three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Other returning upperclassmen who played vital roles for the Bears last season include senior center/defensive tackle Lawson York, senior wide receiver/safety Justin Killian, senior running back/linebacker Preston Workman and junior wide receiver/cornerback Elijah Boston. The first three were All-Northwestern Foothills 2A selections this past spring, while Boston received all-conference honorable mention recognition. “The biggest area of strength is probably the varsity experience we have,” said Reid. “The number of varsity starters we have and senior leadership are strengths. A weakness I would probably say would be depth and trying to stay healthy, we’re not deep at certain positions.” Nevertheless, if Bunker Hill can indeed stay healthy, it should have a good opportunity to reach the playoffs for a third straight season. Following losses to strong Pisgah and Hendersonville football programs over the past two seasons, the Bears are hungry to taste postseason success for the first time since 2013. “We have to stay on the same pathway,” said Reid of what Bunker Hill needs to do in order to continue its recent success. “Stick to the blueprint that he (Clark) put together for us. Keep the same system and just keep moving it forward. “I’m not changing,” he added of now being the head coach as opposed to an assistant. “I’ll be the same person I was as an assistant coach and not make any changes as far as who I am.”