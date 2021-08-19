2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Blue Devils aiming for deep playoff run

“A lot of these big schools are recruiting him as a corner, as they see 6-foot-2, long, and can run,” Byrne said. “They see Caleb Farley. It’s scarily similar, their athletic ability at this point in their high school career.”

Anchoring both the offensive and defensive line for Maiden is senior Dru McClough. Listed at 6-2, 275 pounds, McClough will anchor a young line at center, and move from inside linebacker to defensive tackle.

“He’s like having another coach on the field, on both sides of the ball,” said Byrne in heaping praise on McClough. “Offensively, he knows what every single lineman’s assignment is. He makes adjustments on the offensive line. He made all of the adjustments on defense last year at linebacker. Now that he’s gotten to 275, and it’s a good 275, because he works really hard in the weight room to change his body, he’s going to be a defensive lineman for us. Even though he’s not playing linebacker, he’s still going to be able to be that leader.”

Quarterback Ethan Rhodes returns as a three-year starter for Maiden. Last spring, he completed 106 passes in seven games for 1,744 yards and 14 touchdowns. With his size (6-2, 200 pound), Byrne expects Rhodes will run the ball more this season. However, the expectation of Rhodes is to take another step as a senior leader.