2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Bandys hoping for week by week improvement

Still, Barnes is excited about the togetherness of his team. The players have been working hard throughout the summer to prepare for Friday nights in the fall.

“The thing that I feel like is our strength is our team jelling together and our team understanding what it is to go throughout the summer and bust their tails together and see each other work,” said Barnes. “That speaks volumes whenever you know that the guy beside of you has put in the work like you put in, so you tend to fight a little harder for the guy next to you.”

After previously competing in the South Fork 2A Conference, Bandys is now part of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Other teams in the Catawba Valley 2A include Bunker Hill, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.

“It’s hard to gauge it because I think everybody’s kind of in the same boat we are,” said Barnes of the new conference. “I think the stronger teams are gonna have the bigger numbers. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re gonna be the better team, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re gonna be the winners in the game. That just means that in the long run they may end up with a little more success just because of injures and things like that, because that’s just the way the game is.

“It’s really hard to say wins and losses is what you’re gonna gauge it (a successful season) off of,” he added. “The thing is looking to see how we get better from game to game, and I’d love to say win every game because every coach will want to say that, but that may not be in the cards. ... And so our goal is just to get better every game.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.