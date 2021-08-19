2021 Prep Blitz Preview: Bandys hoping for week by week improvement

CATAWBA — Jason Barnes debuted as Bandys’ head football coach this past spring after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater. He earned his first victory in the third game of the season, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused an atypical campaign that affected all teams and coaches.
“The big thing is getting the team chemistry,” said Barnes, whose team has been able to practice under more normal circumstances in recent months. “We didn’t really have a whole lot of that last year, it just seemed like we had a lot of different players going in a lot of different directions, and obviously when you have that going on your success is gonna be somewhat minimal.
“Over the summer ... it really seemed like we jelled, and I can’t really tell you in terms of wins or losses where that’s gonna put us, but I can tell you we are better as far as where we were last year,” he added. “And getting better at any facet of the game is certainly one step in the right direction, so we worked on our passing game over the summer and we worked on a lot of different concepts as far as defense to shore up things. We did get better, so I’m extraordinarily anxious to see how the season’s gonna go for us.”
Speaking of the passing game, senior Parker DeHart is the Trojans’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He played several different positions last season, but after last year’s signal caller Trey Shearer transferred to R-S Central, he will now be under center.
“He’s really stepped it up over the summer and we look to see big things from him whether he’s running the ball or passing it or even just controlling game tempo,” said Barnes, who’s also looking for a productive season from another senior, wide receiver Parker Styborski. Both DeHart and Styborski will serve as defensive backs as well.
Another defensive back is junior Nolan Jones, who will line up as a running back on offense. Barnes is also excited to see how he plays this fall, calling him “one of those leaders on the team as well.”
Barnes also pinpointed seniors Terick Bumgarner (running back/linebacker), Weston Setzer (tight end/linebacker), Austin Cline (offensive lineman/defensive end) and Zach Barnett (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — the latter of whom transferred from North Lincoln — as key players for his squad. Nevertheless, depth could be an issue for The Trojans.
“We don’t have a lot of depth and that’s the tough thing,” said Barnes. “Can we endure throughout the whole entire game with the guys that we have because right now our numbers are in the low 20s. It’s just hard right now, it really is, and school hasn’t even started back yet.
“We’re out combing the communities, calling people,” he continued. “And whenever school starts we’re gonna comb those hallways and try to get more kids out there, but we just don’t have a lot of numbers right now.”
Still, Barnes is excited about the togetherness of his team. The players have been working hard throughout the summer to prepare for Friday nights in the fall.
“The thing that I feel like is our strength is our team jelling together and our team understanding what it is to go throughout the summer and bust their tails together and see each other work,” said Barnes. “That speaks volumes whenever you know that the guy beside of you has put in the work like you put in, so you tend to fight a little harder for the guy next to you.”
After previously competing in the South Fork 2A Conference, Bandys is now part of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Other teams in the Catawba Valley 2A include Bunker Hill, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.
“It’s hard to gauge it because I think everybody’s kind of in the same boat we are,” said Barnes of the new conference. “I think the stronger teams are gonna have the bigger numbers. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re gonna be the better team, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re gonna be the winners in the game. That just means that in the long run they may end up with a little more success just because of injures and things like that, because that’s just the way the game is.
“It’s really hard to say wins and losses is what you’re gonna gauge it (a successful season) off of,” he added. “The thing is looking to see how we get better from game to game, and I’d love to say win every game because every coach will want to say that, but that may not be in the cards. ... And so our goal is just to get better every game.”
