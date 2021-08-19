2021 Prep Blitz Preview: After graduating key players, how will Newton-Conover fare?

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover football team went 2-4 during the spring COVID season and now the tough part is ahead — replacing key members of an offense that hummed along at times, and floundered at others.
The biggest task ahead will be finding a way to replace running back Allan Shade, who gained 1,053 yards and scored 13 of the team’s 14 rushing touchdowns.
“In my opinion, said Red Devils head coach Steven Pack, “he was the best running back in the state, for what we asked him to do. He’s not going to be easy to replace.”
Not only will the Red Devils have to replace a prolific runner, they also bid farewell to three-year starting quarterback Justice Craig. In his senior season, he threw for 720 yards and two scores.
Along with Shade and Craig, four of the five offensive linemen have also graduated.
However, the Red Devils are not without options to move the ball. While Pack has confidence in who will fill all the slots vacated, he is most excited about his receiving corps. It is around that crew that he will build his offense.
“We’re going to get the ball out in open space to our receivers,” Pack said. “We’ve got seven receivers that I think can absolutely play and go get it. … We’re going to try and spread that thing around a little bit more this year.”
The most skilled of the bunch is senior Zane Redmond. A versatile athlete — he was the Hickory Daily Record boys basketball player of the year last season — Redmond led the Red Devils with 23 catches for 283 yards. He also led the squad in kickoff return yardage.
“In my opinion, he’s the best receiver in the conference,” said Pack of Redmond.
Others receivers include seniors Aquan Cauthen, Javon Barber, Demarcus Beatty and Devin Crawford and junior Rakim Moore.
With the bevy of receivers at hand, Pack hopes that the Red Devils’ offense will reflect more of a balance in 2021.
“In my perfect scenario, we’re 60-40 run-to-pass,” Pack said. “I definitely see us being more balanced this year.”
With the loss of Craig, the question becomes, who will get the receivers the ball? At the time of the interview with Pack, the answer was still to be determined. Yet, he was excited about his options: J.J. Brawley and Aiden Luangkhot.
“Aiden was our JV quarterback last year and he is super explosive,” said Pack. “He set the school record in broad jump. He’s got a 33-inch vertical (leap) and can do a two-handed dunk. He is an athlete and we’re excited about him.
“We’re also excited about J.J. He does some good things well. He also started at outside linebacker last year and is tough as nails.”
However, as stated by Pack, the hope is for 60% of the offense to come on the ground. In replacing Shade, the head coach sees a “replacement by committee” for the time being.
The feature back is likely to be Ben Watson, who averaged 4.5 yards on 11 carries this past spring, but spent much of his time at inside linebacker. Pack labeled Watson the “the strongest kid in our program, and that includes Allan Shade.”
Other options for Pack included the school’s offensive MVP the last two years on the JV team, the aforementioned Beatty. Caiden Rowe also moves up from JV with the expectation to get a sizeable amount of carries. Jayce Harrison-Young and Ethan Okoro are also in the mix.
On the offensive line, Owen Clark is the lone returner, and he will move from left guard to left tackle to anchor the line. Joining the veteran are former JV starters Logan Cheatham at left guard and Nathan Lingle at center. Mason Abernathy looks to get some time at right guard, as will Cooper Hayes. Harlan Sterling will also compete for playing time.
While the bulk of the crew will be new to varsity, the basic Red Devils’ offense will be familiar, though more complex at that level.
Pack feels confident the O-line will be prepared for what will be thrown at it this fall.
“I’m an O-Line guy,” said Pack. “So we’ve had those guys in here watching film and getting tons of reps this summer. I feel like that’s a strong reflection of me having a passion for that area. I have a lot of hard workers in the weight room.”
With only 34 varsity players on the roster, Pack said some of his players will have responsibilities on the defensive side as well.
Pack believes that it will be his linebackers who have the best chance to excel with a pair of returners. At the top is his inside linebacker Xavion Coulter, who led the South Fork 2A Conference in tackles last year with 77, and Watson, who Pack says has gotten bigger and stronger. Brawley is scheduled to return as an outside linebacker, but should his play become limited by his role at quarterback, Rowe and Vance Sigmon could also step in. Harrison-Young, the JV team’s MVP last season, could also see time.
On the front line, Clark will also be counted on to provide leadership on the defensive line. He’ll be joined by DJ Allred at a tackle spot with sophomore Brandon Deal, who 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.
The same receiving corps will also share responsibilities in the defensive backfield.
When asked about the expectations of the defensive unit as a whole, Pack responded, “I think a lot of it depends on our defensive line. Defense is all about effort and getting 11 hats to the ball. I think we are strong in the secondary and I think our inside linebackers are as good anybody around. But I think the key for us is staying healthy.”