2021 Prep Blitz Preview: After graduating key players, how will Newton-Conover fare?

However, as stated by Pack, the hope is for 60% of the offense to come on the ground. In replacing Shade, the head coach sees a “replacement by committee” for the time being.

The feature back is likely to be Ben Watson, who averaged 4.5 yards on 11 carries this past spring, but spent much of his time at inside linebacker. Pack labeled Watson the “the strongest kid in our program, and that includes Allan Shade.”

Other options for Pack included the school’s offensive MVP the last two years on the JV team, the aforementioned Beatty. Caiden Rowe also moves up from JV with the expectation to get a sizeable amount of carries. Jayce Harrison-Young and Ethan Okoro are also in the mix.

On the offensive line, Owen Clark is the lone returner, and he will move from left guard to left tackle to anchor the line. Joining the veteran are former JV starters Logan Cheatham at left guard and Nathan Lingle at center. Mason Abernathy looks to get some time at right guard, as will Cooper Hayes. Harlan Sterling will also compete for playing time.

While the bulk of the crew will be new to varsity, the basic Red Devils’ offense will be familiar, though more complex at that level.

Pack feels confident the O-line will be prepared for what will be thrown at it this fall.