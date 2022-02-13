The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up the 2021 NFL season tonight when they do battle in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams haven’t won a Super Bowl in 22 seasons, while the Bengals are one of 12 teams to have never won one.
While those teams will cap the latest NFL season, today is also the day when the Hickory Daily Record will tie a bow on the 2021 high school football season. The time has come to honor the top high school football players in Catawba County as chosen by the HDR‘s sports staff.
This was not an easy process. So many football players in Catawba County were deserving of being recognized, but there are only so many slots available. To that end, in order to include a larger amount of players, no one was eligible for more than one award.
Without further ado, here’s a look at the 2021 All-Catawba County Football Awards. Listed below you will find information about the HDR‘s Overall Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Kicker of the Year, along with the other finalists for the latter six awards.
OVERALL PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Chris Culliver, Maiden Junior Wide Receiver: The Blue Devils were the top team in Catawba County, capturing their second straight conference title before finishing 13-1 and reaching the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs. Culliver drew a ton of attention from both opposing defenses and premier college football programs, but the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder was able to live up to the hype and perhaps even surpass what was expected of him.
Culliver finished with 63 receptions for 1,322 yards, topping the 100-yard mark in eight contests — he hauled in a season-high 10 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-20 win over Salisbury in the third round of the postseason — while making 23 TD grabs. The Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s specialist of the year, he also added a rushing TD and 209 return yards (109 on punts, 100 on kickoffs).
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Rhodes, Maiden Senior Quarterback
Throwing the ball to Culliver was an experienced signal caller who became the Blue Devils’ starting QB as a sophomore — Rhodes was the HDR’s Newcomer of the Year in 2019 — and only continued to improve as the years went on. Rhodes accounted for 51 TDs this past fall, including 42 passing TDs and nine on the ground.
The 6-3, 202-pound All-Catawba Valley 2A selection completed 158 of 241 (65.6%) passes as a senior, amassing 2,823 yards through the air. Rhodes also finished with 114 yards on 66 carries to go with his passing numbers, which included nine games with at least three TD passes and five with at least four scoring strikes (his season high was five, which he accomplished twice).
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Ben Gibbs, Maiden Junior Running Back
The offensive player of the year in the Catawba Valley 2A, Gibbs had 1,706 yards and 14 TDs on 235 carries. Not only that, but he also caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two scores to go with two completions for 33 yards.
- Turner Wood, Hickory Sophomore Quarterback
An All-Western Foothills 3A Conference honoree, Wood stabilized the QB position for the Red Tornadoes. He completed 142 of 229 (62%) passes for 1,919 yards and 23 TDs while adding 41 carries for 156 yards for a team that went from 0-7 the previous season to 7-5 and a first-round victory in the 3A state playoffs this past fall.
- Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill Senior Wide Receiver
The Bears’ leading rusher with 859 yards and seven scores on 114 carries, Stevenson was selected to the All-Catawba Valley 2A squad after also finishing with 15 receptions for 117 yards. Despite never receiving more than 16 carries in a game, he finished with more than 100 yards on three occasions for a Bunker Hill bunch that won 10 games and lost in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
- Josiah Edwards, Hickory Senior Running Back
Another All-Western Foothills 3A selection, Edwards was a huge part of the Red Tornadoes’ success on the offensive side of the ball. He recorded 351 yards and 11 TDs on 97 carries while adding 20 catches for 314 yards and three more scores.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Hensley, Maiden Junior Defensive End
Although the Blue Devils possessed a vaunted offense this past fall, they also boasted a staunch defense that allowed only 9.8 points per game. An All-Catawba Valley 2A honoree, Hensley was Maiden’s leading tackler with 118 total stops including 43 solo tackles, which was tied for second on the team.
The 6-4, 210-pounder also finished with six tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Hensley broke up one pass as well for a Maiden defense that held nine opponents to seven points or less while notching four shutouts.
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Kaden Robinson, Bunker Hill Senior Linebacker
The HDR‘s Defensive Player of the Year last season, Robinson landed on the All-Catawba Valley 2A squad after garnering 145 tackles including 49 solo stops this past fall. He also had 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
- Henry Stewart, Hickory Junior Linebacker
The Red Tornadoes’ leading tackler for the second consecutive season, Stewart had 128 total tackles and 65 solo stops. The All-Western Foothills 3A selection also tallied two tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
- Xavion Coulter, Newton-Conover Senior Linebacker
An All-Catawba Valley 2A selection, Coulter notched 125 tackles including a county-high 74 solo stops. He also had 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble for a defense that held opponents to fewer than 20 points in five of 10 games.
- DJ Spring, Maiden Junior Nose Guard
A member of the Blue Devils’ dominant defensive line, Spring had 99 total tackles en route to a spot on the All-Catawba Valley 2A team. His 43 solo stops were tied with Hensley and two other teammates for second on the squad, and he also finished with five tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Glass, Hickory
Coming off a winless campaign during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the Red Tornadoes hired Glass as their new head coach in late May and the program made major strides in his first year at the helm. Hickory finished 7-5 to post its first winning record since2012, also earning its first playoff win since that season thanks to a 37-34 upset of Smoky Mountain in the opening round of the 3A West bracket.
Hickory was also 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, good for a third-place finish. Glass was named the conference’s coach of the year following the season, and the youthful Red Tornadoes will return many of their skill players in 2022.
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Will Byrne, Maiden
The coach of the year in the Catawba Valley 2A, Byrne guided his alma mater to 13 wins and its first state quarterfinal appearance in 10 years during his sixth season as the Blue Devils’ head coach. Maiden was unbeaten in league play for the second straight season as Byrne improved his overall record to 55-15.
- Albert Reid, Bunker Hill
Reid made his head coaching debut in 2021 after serving as an assistant at Bunker Hill for over a decade. The Bears finished second in the Catawba Valley 2A with an overall record of 10-2 and a league mark of 6-1, picking up their first playoff win since 2013 in their first home playoff game since 1989.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Ben Watson, Newton-Conover Junior Running Back/Linebacker
Mr. Do-It-All for the Red Devils, Watson led Catawba County in tackles with 147 and had 70 solo tackles to rank behind only teammate Xavion Coulter. The 5-11, 220-pound All-Catawba Valley 2A honoree added five tackles for loss, and he also recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
On offense, Watson was Newton-Conover’s leading rusher with 425 yards on 78 carries. He also had four receptions for 15 yards. Watson’s best rushing performance saw him gain 147 yards on 15 carries in a 37-6 victory over West Caldwell on Sept. 17, while his season high in tackles was 24 on Oct. 8 against West Lincoln.
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Alec Hall, Maiden Junior Wide Receiver/Linebacker
A difference maker on both sides of the ball, Hall had 35 catches for 541 yards and nine TDs while also scoring a rushing TD. The All-Catawba Valley 2A selection also finished with 83 tackles (43 solo), seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 73 yards for a score.
- Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill Junior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
A member of the All-Catawba Valley 2A team, Boston was the Bears’ leading receiver with 511 yards and six TDs on 36 catches while also finishing with 35 yards on nine carries. In addition to 47 tackles and four interceptions (tied for the team lead), he also returned 16 kickoffs for a total of 405 yards and five punts for a total of 16 yards.
- Terick Bumgarner, Bandys Senior Running Back/Linebacker
One of the Trojans’ biggest leaders, Bumgarner had a team-best 749 yards on 116 carries. The All-Catawba Valley 2A selection added four receptions for 28 yards, and his 62 tackles were tied for the team lead. Bumgarner had 36 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and two defensive TDs.
- Rico Walker, Hickory Junior Wide Receiver/Edge Rusher
Saddled with an injury early in the season, Walker returned to play in 11 games and ended up making the All-Western Foothills 3A team thanks in large part to his play on defense (56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery). However, he was also a threat on offense with 12 catches for 131 yards and three scores.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Isaiah Lackey, Hickory Freshman Running Back/Linebacker
In his first season at the high school level, Lackey led the Red Tornadoes with 490 yards on 97 carries. He found the end zone on three occasions and was the only Hickory player to record a 100-yard rushing performance when he totaled 117 yards on 12 carries in a 48-0 victory over North Iredell on Oct. 8.
Lackey also contributed on defense, making 29 tackles including five solo stops.
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Brycen Gaither, St. Stephens Freshman Running Back
Gaither burst on the scene for the Indians this past fall, leading them in rushing yards (560), carries (146) and TDs (five) while also hauling in five receptions for 38 yards. The All-Western Foothills 3A selection gobbled up 222 yards on 15 carries in a 40-10 win over Fred T. Foard in the season finale.
- Jason Willis, Bunker Hill Freshman Running Back/Defensive Back
Willis averaged 8.8 yards per carry for the Bears this past fall, recording 290 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores while also catching four passes for 47 yards and two TDs. Defensively, he had 32 tackles (13 solo) in seven games to go with a tackle for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Alan Bahena-Soto, Bunker Hill Freshman
For the second straight season, the HDR‘s Kicker of the Year comes from Bunker Hill. Bahena-Soto converted 35 of 42 (83.3%) extra-point attempts and 7 of 9 (77.8%) field-goal attempts for the Bears with a long of 35 yards.
With 56 total points, Bahena-Soto was the highest scoring kicker in the county. He also kicked off on 44 occasions, totaling 1,996 yards with a long of 60 yards.
Other finalists (listed in no particular order):
- Carson Foard, Maiden Junior
Ranking just behind Bahena-Soto in total points was Foard with 52. He made 52 of 62 (83.9%) extra points on the season for a Maiden squad that gave him plenty of opportunities to hit the field.
- Josh Tyree, Hickory Junior
Tyree was 19 of 20 (95%) on extra points for the Red Tornadoes this past fall. His best performance came in a 63-0 victory over West Iredell on Oct. 15, when he made all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.