The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up the 2021 NFL season tonight when they do battle in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams haven’t won a Super Bowl in 22 seasons, while the Bengals are one of 12 teams to have never won one.

While those teams will cap the latest NFL season, today is also the day when the Hickory Daily Record will tie a bow on the 2021 high school football season. The time has come to honor the top high school football players in Catawba County as chosen by the HDR‘s sports staff.

This was not an easy process. So many football players in Catawba County were deserving of being recognized, but there are only so many slots available. To that end, in order to include a larger amount of players, no one was eligible for more than one award.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the 2021 All-Catawba County Football Awards. Listed below you will find information about the HDR‘s Overall Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Kicker of the Year, along with the other finalists for the latter six awards.

OVERALL PLAYER