Typically, the Hickory Daily Record recognizes the premier high school football players in Catawba County on Super Bowl Sunday. But as has been the case with pretty much everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, a change had to be made due to North Carolina’s most recent prep football season being postponed from last fall to the spring of 2021.

Only two of the seven Catawba County teams qualified for the state playoffs during the 2020-21 season, partially because the postseason field was cut in half and also because only two squads — Maiden and Bunker Hill — posted winning records. Still, plenty of noteworthy happenings took place on local gridirons this past season.

With that said, the HDR is proud to bring you the 2020-21 All-Catawba County Football Awards. Listed below you will find information about our Overall Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Kicker of the Year, along with honorable mentions for the latter six awards.

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Allan Shade, Newton-Conover Senior Running Back