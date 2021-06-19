Typically, the Hickory Daily Record recognizes the premier high school football players in Catawba County on Super Bowl Sunday. But as has been the case with pretty much everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, a change had to be made due to North Carolina’s most recent prep football season being postponed from last fall to the spring of 2021.
Only two of the seven Catawba County teams qualified for the state playoffs during the 2020-21 season, partially because the postseason field was cut in half and also because only two squads — Maiden and Bunker Hill — posted winning records. Still, plenty of noteworthy happenings took place on local gridirons this past season.
With that said, the HDR is proud to bring you the 2020-21 All-Catawba County Football Awards. Listed below you will find information about our Overall Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Kicker of the Year, along with honorable mentions for the latter six awards.
OVERALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Allan Shade, Newton-Conover Senior Running Back
Although the Red Devils finished 2-4 during the COVID-shortened spring season, Shade had a monstrous campaign. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in all but one contest, totaling 157 carries for 1,053 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Shade also caught three passes for 27 yards, and he had 20 tackles (16 solo) and three sacks from the linebacker position. For his efforts, he received recognition from HighSchoolOT.com as an all-state second-team two-way player and from the South Fork 2A Conference as its offensive player of the year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zak McLauchlin, St. Stephens Senior Running Back
Like Shade, McLauchlin was voted as the top offensive player in his league, earning offensive player of the year honors from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The 5-7, 160-pounder finished with over 1,000 total yards of offense, carrying the ball 134 times for 779 yards and seven TDs while hauling in 19 receptions for 352 yards and four scores.
McLauchlin had three 100-yard rushing games and a pair of 100-yard receiving performances for the Indians, who posted a 2-5 record. He also had an interception on defense while serving as a kick returner as well.
Honorable Mentions:
• Ethan Rhodes, Maiden Junior Quarterback
Last season’s Newcomer of the Year, Rhodes is also an Offensive Player of the Year finalist for the second straight season after completing 106 of 182 (58.2%) passes for 1,744 yards and 14 TDs. On the ground, the All-South Fork 2A selection registered 30 yards and four scores on 46 carries for the league champion Blue Devils, who finished 6-0 during the regular season before losing in their playoff opener.
• Amarion Craig, Maiden Senior Running Back
Craig led the rushing attack for the Blue Devils, tallying 574 yards and eight TDs on 120 carries. The All-South Fork 2A honoree also caught four passes for 60 yards out of the backfield, and on defense he added 16 tackles (14 solo) from the cornerback position.
• Carson Elder, Bunker Hill Junior Quarterback
During his second season as the Bears’ starting quarterback, Elder completed 104 of 152 (68.4%) passes for 1,284 yards and 15 TDs, throwing just a single interception all season for a squad that finished 6-2 overall and in second place in its league. The All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference selection had five multi-TD performances including a trio of three-score outings.
• Isaiah Gilchrist, Bandys Senior Running Back
The Trojans may have posted a 1-5 record during the 2020-21 season, but they were competitive in almost every game. Gilchrist was a big reason why, as he toted the ball 92 times for 459 yards and two TDs, notching a pair of 100-yard games in the process.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kaden Robinson, Bunker Hill Junior Linebacker
A ferocious player on both sides of the ball, Robinson particularly excelled on defense, as the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A defensive player of the year registered 103 tackles (27 solo) including five tackles for loss and one sack to go with six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Offensively, the 6-1, 185-pounder was the Bears’ leading rusher with 70 carries for 392 yards and 10 TDs while also catching 13 passes for 148 yards and a score.
Robinson recorded double digits in tackles on six occasions, including 19-tackle performances against East Burke and Hendersonville. He also had of one of his best performances of the season against Fred T. Foard, totaling 13 tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in Bunker Hill’s 25-point victory.
Honorable Mentions:
• Xavion Coulter, Newton-Conover Junior Linebacker
Coulter was all over the place for the Red Devils, notching team highs in total tackles (77), solo tackles (45) and tackles for loss (12). The All-South Fork 2A honoree also had one of Newton-Conover’s 18 sacks as a unit, and he finished with at least 10 tackles in every contest.
• Henry Stewart, Hickory Sophomore Linebacker
Stewart was a bright spot for the winless Red Tornadoes, landing on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A squad after amassing 73 tackles, 29 more than Hickory’s next highest tackler. Forty-six of his tackles were solo stops, while he also had two sacks during a season in which he tallied double-digit tackles four times.
• Omar Orozco, St. Stephens Senior Safety
Like Stewart, Orozco was by far his team’s leading tackler, as he had 82 total tackles and 41 solo stops on his way to a spot on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A squad. One of his tackles was a sack, while he also forced two fumbles and recovered a pair.
• Terick Bumgarner, Bandys Junior Linebacker
Bumgarner was one of many ball carriers utilized by the Trojans — recording 38 yards on seven carries — but the defensive side of the ball is where he really made his mark. In addition to a team-leading 47 tackles, 28 solo stops and three sacks, the All-South Fork 2A selection also had six tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Will Byrne, Maiden
In his fifth season at the helm, Byrne led the Blue Devils to a South Fork 2A Conference championship with a 6-0 mark during the regular season. Maiden also qualified for the 2AA state playoffs after averaging 32.2 points per game in six league contests while holding conference opponents to an average of 17.8 points per game.
Maiden is now 42-14 all-time under Byrne, including a 27-7 record in conference play. The Blue Devils have qualified for the postseason in all five seasons since he became only the second Maiden alumnus to become the program’s head coach.
Honorable Mentions:
• Patrick Clark, Bunker Hill
Clark stepped down in May after guiding the Bears to back-to-back 2A state playoff appearances and a 13-7 record in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference games during his three seasons as head coach. Prior to his arrival, Bunker Hill had amassed only four wins in the previous four seasons combined, so Clark certainly left the program in better shape than he found it.
• Wayne Hicks, St. Stephens
The Indians only won two games during the final season of Hicks’ eight-year run as the team’s head coach, but once again bested crosstown rival Hickory in what would turn out to be his final game at the helm. St. Stephens was 5-3 against the Red Tornadoes during Hicks’ tenure, winning 30 games overall and 18 in league play.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Brennan James, Maiden Senior Wide Receiver/Cornerback
A terrific all-around talent, James caught 38 passes for 633 yards and a team-best eight receiving TDs. The All-South Fork 2A performer had three straight 100-yard receiving games to start the season, hauling in at least eight receptions and a TD in each contest.
Defensively, James had 25 tackles (19 solo) including two tackles for loss and one sack. The 6-3, 165-pounder broke up a team-high seven passes while also recording an interception, plus he returned several kickoffs and punts to help set Maiden up with solid field position on many occasions.
Honorable Mentions:
• Chris Culliver, Maiden Sophomore Wide Receiver/Cornerback
It was a fierce battle between teammates Culliver and James for this award due to phenomenal play by both in multiple phases of the game. Culliver finished with team highs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (731) while hauling in four TD passes and carrying five times for 13 yards, and on defense the All-South Fork 2A selection had 19 tackles (15 solo), one interception and two pass breakups.
• Chadz Stevenson, Bunker Hill Junior Wide Receiver/Cornerback
One of many dangerous weapons for the Bears, Stevenson landed on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A team after notching 343 yards and five TDs on 58 carries to go with 10 receptions for 95 yards. He was also a force on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles (17 solo) including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
• Rico Walker, Hickory Sophomore Wide Receiver/Linebacker
Although the Red Tornadoes struggled to move the ball during the 2020-21 season, Walker was a constant presence for their offense with 13 catches for 374 yards and five TDs. Defensively, the All-Northwestern 3A/4A honoree added 37 tackles (19 solo) including four tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
• Zane McPherson, St. Stephens Senior Quarterback/Linebacker
A leader for the Indians on both offense and defense, McPherson took over as St. Stephens’ starting quarterback as a senior and proceeded to complete 54 of 103 (52.4%) passes for six TDs while amassing 113 yards and three scores on 49 rushing attempts. On defense, the All-Northwestern 3A/4A performer had 19 tackles (13 solo) including one tackle for loss.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill Sophomore Wide Receiver/Cornerback
An additional playmaker for a Bears team that already possessed several before he arrived on varsity, Boston played well enough to earn honorable mention accolades on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A squad. The 5-10, 150-pounder caught three passes for 32 yards on offense, but defense is where he really shined.
Boston finished with 32 tackles (nine solo) including two tackles for loss as a defensive player. Not only that, but he also registered three interceptions to lead the Bears in that category while forcing a fumble as well.
Honorable Mentions:
• Nolan Jones, Bandys Sophomore Running Back/Safety
Jones was a threat both on the ground and through the air, registering 182 yards on 17 carries and seven receptions for 74 yards. On the defensive side, he had 30 tackles (20 solo) including two tackles for loss, an interception and a blocked field goal.
• Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard Junior Kicker
A multi-sport star for the Tigers, Wolgemuth tried her hand at kicking field goals for Fred T. Foard this spring. In addition to converting 6 of 7 (85.7%) extra point attempts on the season, she also made a 33-yard field goal against Draughn to total nine points for a Foard squad that finished 1-5.
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Henry Flowers, Bunker Hill Senior
In addition to his work on offense (16 carries for 95 yards and two TDs) and defense (14 tackles including two solo stops), Flowers also had a standout season as the Bears’ kicker. He made 26 of 31 (83.9%) extra point attempts, including four games in which he converted at least five extra points.
Flowers also handled kickoff duties for Bunker Hill, kicking off a total of 37 times for 1,650 yards. That equates to an average of 44.6 yards per kickoff.
Honorable Mentions:
• Carter Gscheidmeier, St. Stephens Freshman
Also a potential choice for Newcomer of the Year, Gscheidmeier lands here instead after making 12 of 13 (92.3%) extra points and his only field goal attempt — a 36-yarder against Bessemer City — during his first high school season. He made at least three extra points on three occasions, including a 4-for-4 performance against Alexander Central.
• Carson Foard, Maiden Sophomore
The Blue Devils brought Foard out for 21 extra point attempts this spring, and he converted 15 of them for a 70% effectiveness rate. Additionally, he made a 32-yard field goal in Maiden’s regular-season finale, a 25-point win over Lincolnton.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.