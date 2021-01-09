 Skip to main content
1st-round matchups announced for state volleyball playoffs
1st-round matchups announced for state volleyball playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed the brackets for the state volleyball playoffs on Saturday. Listed below are Tuesday's first-round matchups for teams in Catawba, Burke and Lincoln counties (no teams from Caldwell or Alexander counties qualified for the playoffs).

Look for a full preview of these first-round contests in Tuesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record

2A

No. 9 Owen at No. 8 Fred T. Foard

No. 13 Patton at No. 4 East Lincoln

No. 14 Maiden at No. 3 West Wilkes

3A

No. 12 Hickory at No. 5 Western Guilford

