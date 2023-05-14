To reach one of the pristine courses in Moore County is the goal for high school golfers each year with a chance to play for a state championship. Nineteen players from area conferences, including two full four-player teams from Catawba County, will tee off Monday to start a two-day, 36-hole event at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championships.

Players and teams reached this week’s field across all four classifications by finishing as top-three teams in each of the four regionals, or by qualifying as an individual by getting a top-nine spot not on a qualifying team.

From Catawba County, Fred T. Foard won last week’s 3A West Regional and is a top contender to win a state title. Joining the Tigers in the 3A tournament held at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club are players from East Lincoln, Freedom, Hibriten and West Iredell.

Bandys was third in the 2A West Region to advance as a team. The Trojans will be joined on the course at Longleaf by players from Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover.

Finally, all three 4A teams out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference — Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga — had a player make the field for the 4A tournament at Pinehurst.

Below is a look at the teams and players from all 11 schools from the area, plus comments about the players from many of the coaches.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs

TEAM COMPETITION

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS (3A West Region Champion, Western Foothills 3A Conference Champion)

State tournament appearances: 2010 (4th), 1996 (9th), 1994 (12th), 1988 (10th)

Coach: Nolan Whitener

Players (Regional Score, Day 1 tee time): Jaydon DelVechio, Fr. (68, 8:09 a.m.); Brewer Lael, Jr; (70, 8:18 a.m.); David Gee, Fr. (73, 8 a.m.); Grant Edwards, Fr. (86, 8:27 a.m.)

Whitener’s comments: “The Foard golf team has accomplished a lot for a young group of guys. We won conference as a team. We also had the conference player of the year, David Gee, and the medalist for regionals, Jaydon DelVechio.”

This is the first state tournament appearance for the Tigers since 2010, but with all five players returning next year, three of them freshmen, further visits could be at hand. Jaydon DelVechio put up six birdies in the 3A West Regional round to outpace the field by two shots. Brewer Lael had an eagle at 12 to pair with three other birdies to finish in a tie for second. David Gee, the WFAC player of the year, birdied three of the first 10 holes to earn a tie for fifth. Gee and DelVechio were first and second in the WFAC with Lael in fourth and Edwards sixth.

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Coach: Jon Hancock

Players: Jared Myers, So. (73, 9:48 a.m.)

Hancock’s comments: “Jared Myers was our lone qualifier for the N.C. State golf tournament. Jared is an extremely hard worker who has improved greatly in his sophomore season. This year, he will be our team MVP who finished second in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. Jared was under par for most of his round in the Western 3A Regional at Mimosa, but ended up shooting a 73 (1-over-par) for a fifth-place finish. It will be a great experience for Jared and he is looking forward to it.”

Myers was the fifth golfer for the Mustangs last season, but turned it around to become the team’s leading scorer in 2023 while finishing fifth overall in the WFAC. Myers birdied four of the first 12 holes at regionals, but a bogey and double bogey on the final two holes moved him back to a tie for fifth at 73.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Previous individual champions: Kyle Kauffman (1988)

Coach: Rob Scott

Players: Lawson Biggerstaff, Jr. (74, 9:57 a.m.); Alex Bock, Jr. (76, 10:06 a.m.)

Scott’s comments: “Freedom is represented this year by Alex Bock, a junior making his third straight state championship appearance. We are also represented by Lawson Biggerstaff, also a junior but making his first state championship appearance. We as a team and school are proud of both young men. Their hard work has paid off and hopefully they fare well Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire.”

Bock was the player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, shooting 75 and lower in five of his six conference rounds. His highlight was a round of 69 at Orchard Hills, the only score under 70 by a conference player. Playing in his third state tournament, Bock was three shots out of the lead as a freshman and four last spring. At regionals, Bock finished in a tie for 15th, but won a playoff with two other golfers to claim the last individual qualifying spot.

Biggerstaff was fourth in the NWC, highlighted by a round of 70 at Boone, which earned him a tie for the top round of the event. At regionals, he used birdies on three of the first six holes to wind up in a tie for eighth.

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Nick Greenlee, Fr. (75, 11 a.m.)

Greenlee ended the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season tied for ninth, but used a pair of birdies on the back nine to shoot a 75 and finish in a tie for 12th at regionals. This will be his first appearance at the state tournament.

WEST IREDELL WARRIORS

Coach: Mickey Jordan

Player: Chance Barnes, Jr. (75, 11:18 a.m.)

Jordan’s comments: “Chance has worked very hard on his game this year. He has had a very consistent season. He was able to put it all together at the regional tournament and post his best score of the year to qualify for the state tournament.”

Barnes finished in a tie for seventh in the Western Foothills 3A, the top player on a non-qualifying regional team. His only birdie at regionals was on the first hole, and he struggled with four bogeys on the front nine. However, he shot even par on the back nine to finish in a tie for 12th. This will be his first state tournament after missing the cut the previous two attempts.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines

TEAM COMPETITION

BANDYS TROJANS (2A West Third Place, Catawba Valley 2A Conference Champion)

State tournament appearances: 1994 (8th), 2022 (T-8th)

Coach: Ryan Cosson

Players (Regional score): Atley Gabriel, Sr. (69, 10:40 a.m.); Baker Yount, Sr. (76, 11 a.m.); Sam Harwell, So. (79, 10:50 a.m.); Owen Little, So. (84, 11:10 a.m.)

Cosson’s comments: “Atley Gabriel has led our team all season and was second in the conference. He’s had a surge of good rounds in the last few weeks. Baker Yount decided to play golf only his senior year and has really helped us. He sets a high standard for himself and teams up with Sam multiple times a week to work on their game outside of set practice times. Sam Harwell is a sophomore that has a consistency to his game. His short game is impressive, and he continues to put in the work to improve. Owen Little has battled through some tough rounds this year and has added some improvements to each area of his game. He and his brother, Jace Little (fifth player) — our alternate for the state tournament — have put in major work in the offseason to raise their level of play.”

As a team, the Trojans were third at regionals to claim the last spot for state, with Gabriel’s 69 earning him second overall. Bandys finished in a tie for eighth at state, led by Gabriel’s 16th-place showing. Gabriel will be in his third state championship round, joined by Harwell and Owen Little for a second time.

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Coach: David Childers

Players: Hayden Laney, So. (77, 9:40 a.m.)

Childers’ Comments: “Hayden, who carries a 4.1 GPA, loves the game of golf. When not at golf practice, you can find him on a golf course with his grandfather, Mick. I feel like he is one of the most improved golfers in our conference this year. His strength is his mid-range game. His best shots on the golf course come from his second shot, especially from 200 yards away from the flag. Hayden is new to the game of golf, and with his golf skills and practice routines, he will be a force to deal with in high school golf for the next two years. I feel he can play golf at the collegiate level and be successful.”

Laney finished seventh in the CVAC to make his first regional tournament. His 77 there earned him a tie for 13th and a spot in his first state tournament.

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Previous individual champions: Alex Hefner (2013), Logan McNeely (2017)

Coach: Matt Wilkinson

Players: Luke Wilkinson, Jr. (73, 9:10 a.m.); Hatley Hicks, Sr. (75, 9:20 a.m.)

Wilkinson’s comments: “Hatley is a quality ball striker and has a great short game. Hatley won the CVAC this year. Luke has made significant improvements over the past year and finished third in the CVAC this year. These two are great friends and have been working to achieve this goal all year. They are excited about the opportunity.”

The player of the year in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, Hicks will play in his second state tournament after tying for 11th at the 2A West tournament. The senior finished in a tie for 26th at Foxfire last spring.

Wilkinson was third in the CVAC overall and fired a 73 at regionals to forge a tie for seventh.

4A WEST STATE TOURNAMENT

Pinehurst No. 8

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Brent Durmire

Players: Aidan Hollar, Jr. (76, 9:30 a.m.)

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-runner-up earned a tie for 18th during last week’s 4A West Regional on his home course at Brushy Mountain. This will be his second state tournament after tying for 63rd last spring on the same course he’ll play on Monday.

SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS

Coach: Darren Hart

Players: Mac Helton, Sr. (77, 9:40 a.m.)

Hart’s comments: “Mac has really worked hard on his short game. He is a great competitor and young man.”

Helton was 11th overall in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, but put together a solid round and claimed the last individual spot out of the 4A West Region. This will be his second state tournament, at which he hopes to improve on a 79th-place finish on the same course as last spring.

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Coach: Klay Anderson

Players: Colin Phelps, Sr. (76, 9 a.m.)

Anderson’s comments: “Colin has a plan for each hole of each round. He follows that plan and it helps him have success.”

Warren finished the NWC leaderboard tied for second with Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar. At regionals, his 76 was good for a tie for 13th and a spot in his first state tournament.