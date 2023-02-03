The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its Swimming and Diving Regionals for all classifications at sites throughout the state this weekend. Swimmers and school teams will compete for regional championships, as well as for spots in the state meets next weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Regional meets will be held this weekend in the East, Central and West regions for all four classifications, with the 1A and 2A classes holding a combined meet.

Area swimmers will compete in the West Regional today and Saturday. Divers will hold their competition at Huntersville Family Fitness, with the swimmers hitting the pool at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Athletes qualified for regionals by hitting a qualifying mark during the season. With each event having 24 swimmers, remaining spots for the heats were filled by the next best times across the region that cleared a consideration time. Individual swimmers can qualify for up to four events, with no more than two individual events.

Swimmers finishing in the top six in each event will advance to the state meet. Six more spots will be filled with the remaining six best times across the state in the three regionals for a total of 24 for each event.

Eighteen schools from the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record plus Draughn, Patton and the North Carolina School for Science and Math-Morganton (NCSSM) will send swimmers to the meet. From the area, St. Stephens leads the field with 29 entries over the 22 swimming events.

Three swimmers enter as the top seed for their event. Morgan Ruebusch of Newton-Conover is seeded first in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly in the 1A/2A West meet. In the 3A West meet, Kathryn Cinson of Fred T. Foard is the top seed in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle and Emma Pitts of Hickory has the top time in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley.

Below are capsules for the participating schools and their respective swimmers.

(Note: All races are measured in yards. Abbreviations for space purposes are as follows: Free-Freestyle, Fly-Butterfly, Back-Backstroke, Breast-Breaststroke, IM-Individual Medley. Seed placements for each individual swimmer are listed for each race. Relay participants are determined at the meet.)

NCHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING WEST REGIONALS

Diving: Huntersville Family Fitness/Swimming: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte

3A: Diving – Today at 8 a.m.; Swimming – Today at 4 p.m.

1A/2A: Diving – Today at 10:30 a.m.; Swimming: Saturday at 6 p.m.

4A: Diving – Today at 1 p.m.; Swimming: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

1A/2A WEST REGIONAL

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Coach: David Harmon

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (16th); 200 Free (14th); 400 Free (19th).

Individuals: William Abernathy, So.: 200 IM (13th). Griffin Stephens, So.: 200 Free (18th). Trey Jensen, Sr.: 50 Free (4th); 100 Breast (8th). Braxton Kirkland, Fr.: 500 Free (23rd). Elias Phipps, Sr.: 50 Free (23rd); 100 Back (20th). Brandon Sexton, Fr.: 50 Free (13th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Free (13th); 400 Free (12th).

Individuals: Sarah Mull, Sr.: 500 Free (21st). Rhyannon Reasoner, Sr.: 500 Free (8th); 100 Back (7th). Abby Wood, Sr.: 50 Free (15th); 100 Free (11th).

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Coaches: Nikki Stamey and Haley Oxentine

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (19th); 400 Free (13th).

Individuals: Tristen Carswell: 100 Free (23rd). Haiden Dale: 100 Breast (24th). Jacob Gersch: 200 IM (19th); 100 Breast (22nd). Noah Ramsey: 200 IM (23rd). Taylor Lennex: 500 Free (12th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (24th); 200 Free (20th); 400 Free (15th).

Individuals: Gracie Hall: 200 IM (24th); 100 Free (24th); Marabeth Huffman: 100 Free (17th); 100 Back (23rd).

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Coaches: Ashley Thompson

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (19th); 200 Free (22nd); 400 Free (21st).

Individuals: John Mauney: 100 Fly (17th).

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Coach: Ryan Adams

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (13th); 200 Free (17th).

Individuals: Dayana Alvarez-Chavez: 200 IM (15th); 100 Free (12th). June Gordon: 100 Back (17th); 100 Breast (12th). Morgan Ruebusch: 100 Fly (1st); 200 Free (3rd).

NCSSM-MORGANTON DRAGONS

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (11th); 200 Free (13th).

Individuals: Bobby McAdams: 100 Fly (14th). Lucas Nagal: 200 Free (12th); 100 Back (15th). Christos Papaioannou: 100 Free (10th); 100 Breast (2nd). Ellis Waitz 100 Fly (24th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (22nd).

Individuals: Anneliese Pinnell: 100 Free (5th); 100 Back (9th).

PATTON PANTHERS

Coaches: Kristen Erwin/Sean Alexander

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (20th); 200 Free (24th).

Individuals: Coley Welch: 50 Free (2nd); 100 Free (2nd).

WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS

Coach: Milland Bradley

Boys

Individuals: Christian Hernandez: 200 Free (24th); 500 Free (22nd).

Relays: 200 Free (23rd); 400 Free (20th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Free (23rd); 400 Free (18th).

Individual: Zoie Miller: 50 Free (4th); 100 Free (8th).

WEST LINCOLN REBELS

Coach: Holly Specht

Girls

Relay: 200 Medley (22nd)

Individual: Emmie Stoller, Sr.: 50 Free (23rd).

3A WEST REGIONAL

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Coach: Jon-Paul Barrineau

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (4th); 200 Free (7th); 400 Free (17th).

Individuals: Zachary Clendenning: 100 Fly (2nd); 100 Breast (2nd). Daniel Overbay: 100 Free (24th). Owen Pridmore: 200 IM (7th); 500 Free (9th). Ashton Small: 100 Fly (22nd). Rider Warner: 200 Free (7th); 100 Back (4th). London Zogzas: 200 Free (23rd).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (8th); 200 Free (7th); 400 Free (17th).

Individuals: Amelia Barrineau: 50 Free (21st). Makenna Garrett: 50 Free (16th); 100 Free (22nd). Eva Lachapelle: 100 Fly (12th); 100 Breast (12th). Talyn Morris: 200 IM (11th); 100 Breast (21st). Stella Pridmore: 200 Free (6th); 500 Free (7th). Maddie Saunders: 200 Free (16th); 100 Back (12th).

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Coach: Sarah Scronce

Boys

Individuals: Jacky Lam: 100 Fly (13th); 100 Back (21st).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (14th).

Individuals: Emmalyn Buskirk: 200 Free (5th); 500 Free (3rd). Kathryn Cinson: 500 Free (1st); 200 IM (2nd).

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Coaches: Dan St. Louis and Scott Lookadoo

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (15th); 200 Free (6th); 400 Free (10th).

Individuals: Nathan Carswell: 100 Back (16th). Emerson Miller: 50 Free (6th); 100 Free (5th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (22nd); 400 Free (19th).

Individuals: Maria Perez-Rodriguez, Fr.: 200 Free (19th). Sara Succop: 100 Fly (20th).

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Coach: George Christas, Jeanne Schlichting

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (24th); 200 Free (21st); 400 Free (20th).

Individuals: Garrett Goudas: 200 Free (19th); 500 Free (15th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (15th); 200 Free (6th); 400 Free (14th).

Individuals: Elettra Dalcerri: 200 Free (4th); 100 Butterfly (4th); Olivia Kardol: 50 Free (20th); Darby Keen: 50 Free (18th); Laci McPeak: 200 IM (16th); 100 Back (24th); Lily Spencer: 500 Free (24th).

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Coach: Cathy Hitchcock

Boys

Individuals: Charles Fields, Jr.: 200 IM (9th); 100 Breast (9th). Joseph Mogray, Jr.: 100 Fly (6th); 100 Free (7th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (5th); 200 Free (5th). 400 Free (4th).

Individuals: Colby Fields, Sr.: 100 Free (8th); 500 Free (4th). Ella Brett Hitchcock, So.: 200 Free (3rd); 100 Fly (2nd). Emma Pfeifer, Fr.: 200 IM (20th); 100 back (23rd). Emma Pitts, Jr.: 200 IM (1st); 100 Breast (3rd).

NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS

Coach: Brittany Holland

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (18th); 200 Free (24th); 400 Freestyle (22nd).

Individuals: Emily Campbell: 100 Breast (17th). Piper Lewis: 500 Free (19th).

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Brianna Tapp

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (16th); 400 Free (15th).

Individuals: Aiden Deluca, Fr.: 200 IM (4th); 500 Free (4th). Jack DePasquale, So.: 50 Free (22nd). Ethan Gliptis, Jr.: 100 Fly (19th); 500 Free (20th). Donovan McFadden, Jr.: 200 IM (22nd); 100 Fly (23rd). Kyle Heise: 50 Free (4th); 100 Free (3rd).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (21st); 200 Free (22nd); 400 Free (21st).

Individuals: Jenna Petersen: 200 IM (19th).

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Coach: LeeAnn Privett

Boys:

Relays: 200 Medley (9th); 200 Free (12th); 400 Free (6th).

Individuals: Cameron Broos: 200 Free (5th); 100 Breast (4th). Jackson Broos: 500 Free (7th); 100 Back (12th). Sebastian Castellanos-Morales: 100 Fly (14th); 500 Free (15th). Noah Hedrick: 200 IM (11th); 500 Free (8th). Jude Sanderson: 200 IM (21st). Gunner Smith: 200 IM (12th); 100 Back (20th). Eli Strong: 500 Free (23rd).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (4th). 200 Free (10th). 400 Free (4th).

Individuals: Riley Caudle: 100 Fly (9th); 100 Breast (7th). Zoe Coburn: 100 Fly (8th); 100 Back (2nd). Ava Gruber: 100 Fly (10th). 100 Back (10th). Jovie Lee: 200 Free (13th); 500 Free (9th). Katelyn Parmenter, Sr.: 200 Free (2nd); 100 Free (2nd). Skyler White: 200 IM (17th); 500 Free (21st).

4A WEST REGIONAL

SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS

Coach: Brent Tomberlin

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (20th); 200 Free (23rd); 400 Free (21st).

Individuals: Avery Annas, Jr.: 100 Breast (21st).

WATAUGA

Coach: David Gragg

Boys

Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (19th); 400 Free (16th).

Girls

Relays: 200 Medley (11th); 200 Free (13th); 400 Free (16th).

Individuals: Maggie Cheves, So.: 200 IM (19th); 100 Back (21st). Lauren Patterson, Jr.: 100 Fly (3rd); 100 Back (6th). Virginia St. Clair, Sr.: 100 Free (18th).