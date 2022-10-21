16 volleyball teams from area conferences make playoffs

There will be familiar foes for several teams as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament gets underway Saturday across the state.

From the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Patton and Draughn, 16 teams made the field across the four West Region classifications. The Western Foothills 3A Conference had seven of the eight members make the field of 32 in the West Region. Four of the six squads out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference also advanced, two each to the 3A and 4A brackets.

That has set up four intra-conference battles in the first round. Out of the WFAC, St. Stephens will travel to East Lincoln and Hickory goes to West Iredell. Also in the 3A bracket, Ashe County will host NWC rival Hibriten. In the 4A bracket, Alexander Central will see Watauga for the third time.

Three teams out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference made the field, but conference tournament champion Maiden will be the lone school hosting. East Burke also made the field, as one of three Burke County schools to advance. Patton (2A) and Draughn (1A) will each have home matches.

Others to host first-round matches include 3A No. 1 West seed North Iredell and Fred T. Foard (3A).

Winners advance to Tuesday’s second round.

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

SCHEDULE: 1st round: Saturday; 2nd round: Tuesday, Oct. 25; 3rd round: Thursday, Oct. 27; 4th round: Saturday, Oct. 29; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 1; State championship: Saturday, Nov. 5

4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 31 Alexander Central (8-11) at No. 2 Watauga (20-2), 2 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, 67-39 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Kim Pryor

Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing (Appalachian St) Sr.; Brooke Scheffler (Furman) Sr. RS: Faith Watson, Sr. S: Cam Norris, So. L: Kenzie Baldwin, Sr.

A heavy senior class completed a four-year sweep of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. This season, the Pioneers was 30-1 in sets vs. the league. The two losses this season by Watauga were against 3A West No. 1 North Iredell and 4A West No. 5 T.C. Roberson, both in five sets. Watauga has won at least one playoff match since 2006 (the last brackets made available by the NCHSAA).

Coach’s comments: "Our overall team unity has led to our success this season. We bring a tenacious defense and aggressive offense to the court as well. The keys to a deep playoff run are our team focus and consistency."

About Alexander Central (Wild card qualifier, 10-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Savanna Benbow

Key players: Ashlyn Merritt, Sr.; Sarah Holler, Sr. Jenna Hensley, Sr.

The Cougars took three of four over the final eight days of the regular season to bump from No. 35 in the 4A West RPI rankings to No. 31 and earn a playoff spot. Alexander Central is looking for its first postseason win since 2016.

Series history: Dating back to 2008, Watauga has won the last 22 in the series, including the last nine by sweep.

Next up: No. 18 Mallard Creek (17-8) or No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (17-5)

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 32 West Charlotte (3-14) at No. 1 North Iredell (27-0), 11 a.m.

About North Iredell (Western Foothills 3A Conference champions, 52-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017)

Coach: Dave Markland

Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Sr. (East Carolina commit); Madeline Sigmon, Sr. (Alabama-Birmingham commit); S: Ailena Mykins, Sr.; Tilley Collins (Queens Univ. commit); MB: Kaydan Flowers, So.; Emily Campbell, Sr. (Anderson Univ. commit).

Led by three players over 6-feet tall, the defending 3A West champs have taken on all comers, including an impressive group of playoff teams that includes Watauga, West Henderson, South Iredell and T.C. Roberson. Despite having the toughest strength of schedule in the 3A West Region, the Raiders were taken to five sets just once.

Coach’s comments: "Besides the obvious (stay healthy), I think we need to be able to use our middles as much as possible and not allow teams to release on our outsides, therefore, passing will be key. Also, I think we need to keep them 'out of system' as much as possible and make it easier to set and close our block; therefore, serving will be another key. Finally, we need to minimize our unforced errors and play smart, while still remaining aggressive. Funny how it always comes back to ball control."

About the Lions (Queen City 3A bid, 24-15 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1997 and 2000)

Coach: Megan Baranko

By virtue of its sweep of West Mecklenburg, West Charlotte advanced to the state playoffs for the second straight season. Prior to last season, the Lions’ last appearance was in 2002.

Series history: North Iredell defeated West Charlotte in the first round last season.

Next up: No. 17 Carson (18-8) or No. 16 Franklin (16-8)

No. 23 South Rowan (15-7) at No. 10 Fred T. Foard (18-7), 2 p.m.

About Fred T. Foard (Western Foothills 3A Conference runner-up, 78-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (last 2020))

Coach: Meredith Lombardi

Key players: S/MH: Avery Dale, Sr. (Lenoir-Rhyne commit). OH: Laney Craig (CVCC commit); Maya Beatty, Sr. MH: Taylor Ramseur, Jr. L: Natigan Crutchfield, Sr.

Among 3A West teams, the Tigers' strength of schedule was the second toughest, behind North Iredell. Of their seven losses — all against playoff teams — three are against North Iredell, one against 4A West No. 2 seed Watauga, another against 4A West No. 5 T.C. Roberson.

Coach’s comments: "We have to work on getting better each game. This is the run part of the season and we have got to compete with whoever we are playing against. Focus on one game at a time and capitalizing on our ball control."

About South Rowan (Wild card qualifier, 8-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jenna Horne

Key players: OH: Meredith Faw, So.; MH: Avery Welch, Jr. L: Campbell Withers, Fr. S: Laney Beaver, So.

The Raiders have eight playoff wins in their history and seven have come in the last five seasons, during which they have at least one in each year. South Rowan is 6-1 out of conference this year.

Series history: Foard swept the Raiders in a 2A state quarterfinal match back in 2019.

Next up: No. 26 Smoky Mountain (11-12) or No. 7 Oak Grove (16-8)

No. 19 St. Stephens (13-10) at No. 14 East Lincoln (12-8), 4:30 p.m.

About St. Stephens (Wild card qualifier, 19-28 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Julie Harris

Key players: OH: Julia Gnida, So.; MB: Destiny, Jordan, Jr. L: Taylor Kelly, Jr. S: Cassi Edwards, Sr.

The Indians picked off Foard earlier this season, but they come into the playoffs looking to rekindle that high. The Indians have played eight five-matches this season, going 5-3 in those contests. However, the three losses have come during their current five-match losing streak. They led 2-0 in all three of those losses. St. Stephens nearly upset No. 5 Central Davidson last season in the first round. The last playoff win was in 2015.

Coach’s comments: "Taylor Kelly is a phenomenal defensive player and we depend on her to run the back row. Cassi's experience runs our offense. She knows who is hot and feeds them, she can also read what is happening on the other side of the net. Her leadership and positivity are infectious. Julia Gnida is our key hitter. She can slam a ball that is unreturnable. Her serves can be effective too. Destiny Jordan is key to our front row defense. The team has to be on defensively and mentally. We have to read the other team's offense."

About East Lincoln (Wild card qualifier, 13-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Stacy Possert

Key players: S: Katie Cook Sr.; OH Kendall Fisher Sr.; Alexa Dos Santos, Jr. MB: Madison Self Sr, Hailey McFadden, So.

Behind North Iredell and Foard, East Lincoln proved to be the best of the rest of the pack in the Western Foothills 3A. The Mustangs own wins over playoff teams Bandys and Maiden this season. Last year, East Lincoln won its first playoff match since 2017.

Coach’s comment: "Team success for the playoffs will be staying consistent in all aspects of the game and controlling the controllables. The girls have been working hard and working together and that will be important as we continue in postseason."

Series history: East Lincoln has won all four Western Foothills 3A contests the last two seasons, including a sweep in the last meeting at Denver last month.

Next up: No. 30 North Davidson (11-13) or No. 3 Kings Mountain (24-2)

No. 18 Hickory (10-13) at No. 15 West Iredell (15-8), 2 p.m.

About Hickory (Wild card qualifier 22-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jason Stephens

Key players: OH: Ellie Eichman, Sr. S: Sami Gambill, Jr. DS: Angela Castillo, Sr.; Ava Hines, Jr. L: Ali Rose, So.

Along with the brutal in-league schedule, Hickory played the likes of playoff teams Watauga and Crest twice, as well as Lake Norman Lincoln Charter and Kings Mountain. The Red Tornadoes are looking to win their 10th first-round match in a row.

Coach’s comments: "Ellie leads the team in kills and sets the pace for our offense. Sami is key to making the offense click and looking for one-on-one opportunities for our hitters. She has over 500 assists on the season. Angela, Ava and Ali lead the defense, and each significantly affects our serve attack. These players usually set the tone for our team. If we are all clicking, we can be pretty hard to beat. Keys to our team's success are consistency and hitting to score. The main constant all volleyball teams need is dependability with serve and serve receive. Finally, with our team, it's energy and focus."

About West Iredell (Wild card qualifier, 52-29 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Macy Pope

Key players: OH: Addison Gallyon, Sr.

West Iredell has the magic touch in long matches this year, winning all six five-set matches it played. The Warriors are looking for their first playoff win since reaching the 2A state finals in 2018. They dropped a first-round match to state quarterfinalist West Rowan last fall.

Coach’s comments: "The primary attack comes from senior outside hitter, Addison Gallyon, who celebrated her 1,000th kill as a varsity player for the Lady Warriors. Multiple Lady Warriors, including Gallyon, have verbally committed to CVCC — following Coach Pope, who set for the Red Hawks for two years.

Series history: The teams split Western Foothills 3A matches this season, each winning on the road. Hickory is 4-1 against the Warriors since the two joined the conference in 2021.

Next up: No. 31 High Point Central (15-9) or No. 2 West Rowan (21-3)

No. 27 North Lincoln (8-14) at No. 6 Rockingham County (21-3), 1 p.m.

About North Lincoln (Wild card qualifier, 9-17 NCHSAA)

Coach: Grace Vinson

Key players: OH: Mackenzie Griffie, Jr. L: Aubrie Cada, Sr.

North Lincoln is 5-2 in nonconference matches this season, including wins over CVAC tournament champion Maiden and South Point. The Knights, who lost to Enka in round one last fall, is seeking their first postseason win since 2018.

Coach comments: "Keys for our team's success in the playoffs will be our fight, desire and mental toughness working together as a team to compete."

About Rockingham County (Mid-State 3A Conference champions, 7-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Cassie Gover

After six straight losing seasons, the Cougars returned to the playoffs last year. This season they lost just two sets in sweeping their league. Two of their three losses came against 2A West No. 1 seed McMichael.

Next up: No. 22 South Point (13-9) or No. 11 West Henderson (22-6)

No. 28 Hibriten (12-10) at No. 5 Ashe County (14-2), 1 p.m.

About Hibriten (Wild card qualifier, 1-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jennings Vess

Key players: OH: Emma Poarch, Jr.; MH: Darby Keen, Jr. L: Katie Story, Sr. S: Parker Boogs, So.

After coming so close in 2021, Hibriten will hit the postseason for the first time since 1996. Likely needing a win over South Caldwell in the season finale to make the field, the Panthers outlasted their county rivals in five sets, taking the final set 15-13.

Coach’s comments: "Katie Story is our team’s motor and anchor of our back line. We have worked hard for this the last few years. We were so close last year but were one of the first teams out of the playoffs. We have a senior group who has bought into the success of the team and have worked so hard to make the playoffs. Our success will be determined by the focus of the girls. They will have to contain the nerves and excitement and play volleyball."

About Ashe County (Northwestern 3A bid, 7-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kristi Powers

Key players: OH: Paige Overcash, Jr.; Emmi Cheek, Jr. S: Alexis Rollins, So. L. Emily Ramirez, Sr.

The two losses this season came against NWC champion Watauga, the 4A West No. 2 seed. The Huskies reached the Sweet 16 last fall before losing to North Iredell.

Series history: The Northwestern 3A Conference rivals split road matches this season, but Ashe County swept both tilts this year. Frequent nonconference foes prior to the recent conference realignment, the teams have split the last 10 matches.

Next up: No. 21 Crest (16-10) or No. 21 Forestview (14-3)

2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 26 Hendersonville (7-13) at No. 7 Maiden (19-6), 3 p.m.

About Maiden (Catawba Valley 2A co-champions, tournament champion, 26-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Marsha Davis

Key Players: OH: Ilysa Barr; Emily Dover. S: Annalee Smith. L: Parker Sweet; DS: Kennedie Noble

The Blue Devils went 3-5 vs. nonconference opponents, but the three wins went five-set tilts against future playoff teams. Maiden avenged a loss to Bandys in the second CVAC meeting and in the tournament finals.

About Hendersonville (Wild card qualifier, 100-26, NCHSAA playoffs, 11 state titles (last 2013))

Coach: Hailey Cook

Key Players: OH: SJ Shaffer, Sr.; Ellie Calhoun, Jr. MB: Stella Veach, So. S: Jenna Staudt, Sr.; DS: Landry Pronger, Jr.

The Bearcats are the standard in high school volleyball success, but they haven’t won a playoff match since reaching the state quarterfinals in 2018. They enter the playoffs with six losses in their last seven matches.

Series history: Maiden swept the Bearcats in the third round in 2016 on the way to the 2A West title.

No. 20 Bandys (17-7) at No. 13 Randleman (16-5), noon

About Bandys (Catawba Valley 2A co-champions, 13-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Carlee Belk

Key players: OH: Mya Benfield, Sr.; Marley Beegle, Sr.. MH: Bayli Bryan, So. L: Caroline Rhodes, Jr.

In dropping the CVAC conference final, the Trojans dropped in the seedings and will play on the road. Bandys went 2-5 in non-conference play, all against playoff teams. The Trojans picked up wins against North Lincoln and Alexander County. Bandys advanced to the second round last season.

Coach’s comments: "Mya is a competitor and helps us with both hitting and setting. Marley Beegle and Bayli Bryan carry a significant amount of kills for us and help us tremendously on the net with the block. Caroline Rhodes is the key to our defensive success. She covers a lot of ground and keeps our defense going. The key for our team's success in the playoffs will most definitely be making our opponents earn their points by not handing over points from missed serves and other errors. If we can cut down on a large majority of our mental and physical errors — we should be able to compete with most teams on our side of the bracket."

About Randleman (Wild card qualifier, 17-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kerry Mitchell

The Tigers will make their eighth playoff appearance in a row with a Sweet 16 appearance last fall as their deepest run. They went 4-2 in nonconference play, which includes a win over 3A playoff team Oak Grove.

Key players: OH: Chloe Dixon, Sr. MB: Ava Jones, So. S: Kenzie Roach, Sr. DS: Karli Kennington, Jr.

Next up: No. 29 Wheatmore (8-14) or No. 4 East Surry (21-3)

No. 30 East Burke (15-9) at No. 3 Brevard (19-5), 4 p.m.

About East Burke (Wild card qualifier, 4-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Tracy Greene

Key players: OH: Katherine Greene, Jr.; Reese Abernethy, Sr. MH: Aubree Grigg, Sr. S: Addy Fortenberry, So.; Caroline Pruitt, Jr. DS: Janiyah Reinhardt Phillips, Sr.

After two seasons away, the Cavaliers return to the postseason and seek out their first win since 2016. Following CVAC co-champs Maiden and Bandys, East Burke was the best of the rest. They went 3-4 against nonconference foes, but likely needed a conference tournament win against West Lincoln earlier in the week to make the field.

Coach’s comments: "Aubree Grigg will need to command the net defensively. Katherine Greene and Grigg lead our team offensively and will need to be strong and smart at the net. Reese Abernethy and Janiyah Reinhardt Phillips lead our team defensively on the back row in digs and they will need to move quickly to defend a strong attack. Addy Fortenberry and Caroline Pruitt lead our team in setting and they will have to be quick and accurate. For our team to be successful, each player will have to play with heart and determination to defeat a No. 3 seed."

About Brevard (Mountain Foothills 7 2A Co-champions, tournament champions, 29-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Cori Bryson

Key players: OH: Mackensie Baldridge, Sr.; Ella Scott, Jr. MH: Maleah Forster, Jr. S: Vera Pandolfo, Sr. L: Abby Pace, Sr.

Brevard swept Polk County in the final match of the regular season to forge a co-championship, then defeated the Wolverines in the tournament finals to claim the No. 1 bid out of the league. The Blue Devils advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.

Next up: No. 19 Community School of Davidson (12-12) or Lincoln Charter (16-7)

No. 17 West Stokes (17-8) at No. 16 Patton (15-6), 3 p.m.

About Patton (Wild card qualifier, 7-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Cynthia Powell

Key Players: OH/ S: Izora Gragg, Sr. (Univ. of Greensboro); S: Christina Skelly, Sr. DS: Piper Atkins, Jr.

The Panthers went 7-0 in nonconference play this season, including sweeps of playoff teams Draughn and East Burke. After five years out of the playoffs, this will be Patton’s fourth straight trip with at least one win in the past three.

Coach’s comments: "I am excited to coach this team because they are scrappy and work well together. They have an energy and vibe while playing that makes the game fun to watch and coach. We have 10 seniors who all have mostly played together for the past several years. Gragg is the team's setter but plays a little everywhere for us. She is great for team leadership, motivation, and sees the court well. We all know that it takes all of us to win and be successful and we have done just that this season."

About West Stokes (Mid-State 2A Conference runner-up, 7-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jordan Stevens

The Wildcats went 5-4 against nonconference foes this season. Of their eight losses overall, three came against 2A West No. 1 seed McMichael and another against 4A West No. 1 Reagan. This is the fourth playoff appearance in a row, which includes a loss in round one last year to West Wilkes.

Next up: No. 32 Trinity (10-13) or No. 1 McMichael (31-3)

1A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 24 at Swain County (11-11) at No. 9 Draughn (13-9), noon

About Draughn (Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions, 6-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jamie Ward

Key players: Bella Williams, Sr. (CCC&TI signee)

With a win over Mountain Heritage last Tuesday, the Wildcats took the conference championship outright, which likely made the difference in getting a home match in the playoffs. Draughn is now looking for its first postseason win since 2016. Last fall, the Wildcats dropped the opener to South Stanly.

Coach’s comments: "We are a smaller team without a lot of height. Our team is made of 13 girls who have devoted their minds and heart to make our team better. In each game, different players stand out and step up to lead the team when their teammates are struggling. When each player executes their role on the team successfully, this team can achieve amazing things. The key to our success is to play as one team and not as individuals. Once you get to the postseason, the execution of the fundamentals is crucial. Keep it simple. Minimize mistakes. Love the game. Love each other. Have fun."

About Swain County (Wildcard qualifier, 32-34 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Lydia Sale

Key players: OH: Gracie Sutton, So.; Kennedy Anthony, Fr. S: Kiersten Smith, Sr. L: Kaley Parker, So.

Despite a 3-7 mark in the Big Smoky Mountain 1A, a solid 7-3 mark vs. nonconference foes likely helped the cause to make the postseason. The Maroon Devils went 1-17 last season.

Next up: No. 25 Avery County (11-9) or No. 8 Piedmont Comm. Charter (15-2).