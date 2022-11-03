10 soccer teams from area conferences remain in postseason

The number of area schools still competing in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer playoffs dropped from 16 to 10 after the first round. Now, the second round takes place tonight.

The Western Foothills 3A Conference was the big winner in Round 1, with six of the seven teams to make the original field-of-32 in the 3A West Region still in the hunt. The teams include East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, St. Stephens and West Iredell. Only North Lincoln was cut from the field, as it played league rival St. Stephens on Tuesday.

None of the schools will face each other in the second round, so it is possible that the final eight teams left in the 3A West for the third round could contain six WFAC members. The only matchup featuring two area schools facing off is Foard at Hibriten.

Other teams to host second-round matches are Watauga (4A), East Lincoln, Hickory and Newton-Conover (2A).

SCHEDULE: 2nd round: Thursday, Nov. 3; 3rd round: Monday, Nov. 7; 4th round: Thursday, Nov. 10; Regional finals: Tuesday, Nov. 15; State championships: Friday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 19 (site TBA).

2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENTNo. 21 Brevard (10-8-2) at No. 5 Newton-Conover (17-3-1), 6 p.m.About Newton-Conover (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 48-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017))Coach: Carlos Arias

Key players: F: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, Jr. (31 goals, 10 assists); Brayan Maldonado Guzman. Sr. (14 goals, 24 assists). MF: Jared Deniz, So. (17 goals, 3 assists); Christian Garcia. Sr. (5 goals, 8 assists). D: Diego Almaraz Sr. (3 goals, 2 assists).

The Red Devils needed just 60 minutes to send home No. 28 Morehead with a 9-0 win. Six different players scored for Newton-Conover, led by Chucho Mejia’s hat trick plus an assist. Jared Deniz scored twice in the match. The opening-round win was the 12th in 13 seasons for the Red Devils.

About Brevard (Wild card qualifier, 13-21 NCHSAA playoffs)Coach: Craig Long

Key players: Noah Backes, Jr. (29 goals, 13 assists); Ethan Huggins, Jr. (12 assists). GK: Connor Fennessy, So.

Ethan Huggins scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Blue Devils to a 3-0 upset of No. 12 Trinity in the first round. It was their first playoff win in 10 years. Leading scorer Noah Backes, along with Brady Odell, also scored. Backes has contributed to 41 of the team’s 64 goals this season and is the only player with doubles figures in goals.

Next up: No. 13 McMichael (15-3) or No. 4 Hendersonville (15-2-3)

No. 15 Patton (17-4-1) at No. 2 Wheatmore (19-0-4), 6 p.m.

About Patton (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 12-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Keith Scott

Key players: F: Collin Callahan. MF: Xavier Bernabe, GK: Isai Jimenez Luna

Isai Luna made five saves, while Collin Callahan and Alex Buckner each scored a goal in support of a 2-0 win over No. 18 West Caldwell in the first round. It was the 12th shutout of the season for the Patton goalkeeper, who has allowed 20 goals in 22 games. This was Patton’s first playoff win in four seasons and the Panthers seek their first Sweet 16 bid since 2017.

About Wheatmore (Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A co-champion, 4-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ricky Maness

Key players: F: Riley Queen, Sr. (23 goals, 11 assists). MF: Collin Burgess, Sr. (19 goals); Anakin Leister, Sr. (16 goals, 19 assists). GK: Nick Galloway, Sr.

The Warriors exploded with four goals in the second half to eliminate Monroe 5-2 in the first round. Riley Queen and Anakin Leister both had two goals and an assist to lead the way. With just four playoff wins in the program’s history, Wheatmore is looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time.

Next up: No. 10 Owen (17-2-1) or No. 7 Robinson (20-2-1)

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 19 Fred T. Foard (9-11-3) at No. 3 Hibriten (17-3-3), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A bid, NCHSAA playoffs 43-31)

Coach: Jim Blanton

Key players: F: Gerardo Rodriguez, Sr. (28 goals, 21 assists); MF: Johnny Pineda, Jr. (16 goals, 13 assists); Miguel Ayala, Jr. (12 goals); Palmer Tucker, Jr. GK: Kenyan Ferguson, Jr.

The big guns for the Panthers went to work as they outran Montgomery Central 6-4 to pick up a first-round win for the seventh year in a row. Johnny Pineda had four goals for Hibriten with Gerardo Rodriguez providing four assists. Miguel Ayala scored the other two goals for Hibriten and added an assist. Prior to their elimination in the second round last year, the Panthers had reached at least the quarterfinals three straight seasons.

About Foard (Wild card qualifier, 23-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Scottie Goforth

After going scoreless in the final six matches of the regular season (0-5-1), the Tigers got a goal in the first half by David Tamas in the first half and Michael Betancourt provided the insurance in the second to upset No. 14 Pisgah. Stewart Simmons made eight saves for Foard. A win places Foard in the Sweet 16 for the second time in seven seasons.

Series history: These two former, long-time conference rivals meet for the second time this season. Back in late August, Hibriten’s Johnny Pineda and Gerardo Rodriguez scored to give the Panthers a 2-0 win. Hibriten has won the last seven in the series and is 10-6-1 against the Tigers dating back to 2013.

Next up: No. 22 North Iredell (11-11) or No. 6 Concord (20-1-3)

No. 22 North Iredell (11-11) at No. 6 Concord (20-1-3)

About North Iredell (Wild card qualifier, 2-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Tyler Carter

Key players: Garrett Chase, Jr.; Jerick Moreno, Sr. Williams Bush, Sr.; Noah Wittenmyer, Sr. GK. Alexis Luna, So.

Jerick Moreno scored both goals to give the Raiders their second opening-round road win in two seasons. Alexis Luna made six saves in support. The two wins for the Raiders are among three total in the program’s history and they’re looking for the first visit to the Sweet 16.

About Concord (South Piedmont 3A champion, 18-19 NCHSAA state playoffs)

Coach: Todd Tinsley

Key players: Jackson Kirila, Sr. (46 goals, 21 assists); Richard Leon-Marcial, Sr. (15 goals, 11 assists). GK: Will Bowers, Sr.

As he has all season, Jackson Kirilia led the offense in the first round with three goals and two assists as the Spiders blanked Oak Grove 6-0. Kirilia factored into 67 of Concord’s 104 goals this year. Will Bowers played 70 minutes at the net for the Spiders in their 12th shutout of the year. The Spiders have allowed 16 goals in 2022. Concord is looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth year in a row. Concord made it to the 3A final last fall before a loss at Hickory.

Series history: Concord blanked North Iredell 1-0 in the opening match this season.

Next up: No. 19 Fred T. Foard (9-11-3) or No. 3 Hibriten (17-3-3)

No. 13 South Point (15-4-2) at No. 4 East Lincoln (16-4-3)

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills 3A co-champion, NCHSAA playoffs 25-17)

Coach: Michael Arabie

Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Sr. (15 goals). MF: Blake Swanson, Sr. (21 goals, 16 assists); Aidan Morrison, Sr. (21 goals); Landon Graden, Sr. (15 goals, 15 assists). GK: Braxton Reeves, Sr.

The Mustangs had their biggest goal output in nearly two months in blasting No. 29 North Buncombe 10-3 in the first round. Blake Swanson and Aidan Morrison each had four goals with Swanson assisting on four others. Landon Graden totaled five assists and added a goal, along with Jackson Thrap. A win puts the Mustangs into the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight year.

About South Point (Big South 3A runner-up, 16-29 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Christopher Baity

Key players: Jason Gamez, So. (12 goals); Jacob White, Sr. (11 goals); Ethan Crosby, Sr. (9 goals, 9 assists). GK: Aidan Tobin, Jr.

The Red Raiders scored twice in the first half and added an insurance goal in the second to win their first opening-round game in four seasons. They’ll seek their first Sweet 16 visit since 2017.

Series history: In a late August meeting between these two, Carson McClure and Jason Gamez gave South Point a 2-0 lead at halftime. However, East Lincoln earned a tie on the strength of two goals by Landon Graden. East Lincoln is 2-1-1 vs. South Point since 2019.

Next up: No. 12 St. Stephens (14-4-1) or No. 5 Franklin (14-4-2)

No. 12 St. Stephens (14-4-1) at No. 5 Franklin (14-4-2), 6 p.m.

About St. Stephens (Wild card qualifier 15-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Fernando Munoz

Key players: MF Eliseo Coronado, Sr.; Isaac Zavala, Jr.; Carter Bonini, Sr. GK: Kavyn Cardona, Sr.

After winning their first opening-round match in eight seasons last year, the Indians made it two in a row with a 4-0 shutout of Western Foothills 3A rival North Lincoln. They’ll attempt to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

About Franklin (Mountain 7 3A champion, 12-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Matt Kolodzik

Key players: F: Noel Rivera-Villa, Sr. (32 goals); MF: Ulises Padron-Perez, Jr. (11 goals, 13 assists). GK: Luke Van Hook, Sr.

Leading scorer Noel Rivera-Villa scored the hat trick to lead the Panthers past No. 28 Ashe County 4-1 in Round 1. Eliminated by Concord in this same round last season, Franklin seeks its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016.

Next up: No. 13 South Point (15-4-2) or No. 4 East Lincoln (16-4-3)

No. 26 Erwin (12-10-1) at No. 10 Hickory (16-2-3), 6 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A co-champion, 72-37 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2001))

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Orlando Almanza, Sr. F/MF: Ben Howard, Sr. CB: Alex Annas, Sr.

Leading just 1-0 at the half, the Red Tornadoes scored five after the break to win in a rout over No. 23 Smoky Mountain. Ben Howard scored twice and added and assists, while Cesar Rangel added another and assisted on two more. Josue Leal, Orlando Almanza and Peter Zagroli each scored for Hickory. A win puts the Red Tornadoes in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.

About Erwin (Wild card qualifier, 4-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Gonzalo Martinez

After getting swept in two tight matches by Enka during the conference season, the Warriors got revenge on The Mountain 3A rival Enka with a second-half goal to advance 1-0. It was their second postseason win since 2007. Erwin went just 2-9-1 in conference play but reached the postseason with a 9-1 mark in nonconference action. The Warriors won one game in each of the last two seasons.

Next up: No. 15 North Henderson (8-5-7) or No. 2 Forestview (18-1)

No. 25 West Iredell (7-11-2) at No. 9 Central Academy (9-13-1)

About West Iredell (Wild card qualifier, 15-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Mataus Diaz

Key players: Taylor Gregory, Sr. (5 goals, 5 assists); Josue Rodriguez, Jr. (5 goals). GK: Isaac Bunton, Jr.

As they did in their last trip to the playoffs in 2019, the Warriors advanced as a seed in the twenties to the second round. This time, West Iredell knocked off No. 8 Atkins 2-1. A win tonight would match the 2019 team’s run to the Sweet 16.

About Central Academy (Rocky River 3A top bid, 17-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jay Niessner

Key players: MF: Jason Frost, Jr. (8 goals); Zach Dieffenbach, Jr. (8 goals). D: Luis Cruz, Jr. (6 goals, 8 assists). GK: Hayden Gessner, So.

Jason Frost and Apollo Leon each scored in the second half for a 2-0 win over South Rowan in the first round. The Cougars went 2-9-1 in nonconference but swept 3A rival Parkwood in conference play to get the 3A bid, then finished third, which allowed them to be seeded with the No. 1 bids in the West Region. After a four-year absence from the postseason, Central Academy made it to the 3A state quarterfinals last fall before losing to Hickory.

Next up: No. 17 West Henderson (11-8-4) or No. 1 Asheboro (20-1-2)

4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Hough (16-6-1) at No. 8 Watauga (12-8-1), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 29-34 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Josh Honeycutt

Key players: F: Nathan Bishop, Sr. (9 goals) MF: Keowen Arguello, Jr. (7 goals). GK: Kyle Painter, Jr.

In Round 1, the Pioneers needed a pair of goals in the second half from Nathan Bishop to rally from a goal down and avoid the upset by No. 25 West Cabarrus. With a win, Watauga would return to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons.

About Hough (Queen City 3A/4A champion, 33-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: David Smith

Key players: F: Noah Eberhardt, Sr. (21 goals, 12 assists); Capy Suarez, So. (17 goals, 10 assists). MF: Jonah Kakitsus, Sr. (10 goals). GK: Cole Kennedy, Sr.

Capy Suarez scored a goal and assisted Noah Eberhardt on the other to lead the Huskies to a 2-1 win over No. 24 Sun Valley. The defending 4A West champs are looking to return to the Sweet 16 for the third season in a row.

Series history: Hough defeated Watauga 2-0 in the third round back in 2012.

Next up: No. 16 Cuthbertson (10-7-3) or No. 1 Weddington (17-2-1)