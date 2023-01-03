Hickory's Dickey wins SPT title at Putt-Putt Fun Center

The Southern Putting Tour (SPT) held its annual Tour Championship at the Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center this past October, with putters from eight states competing for $15,000 in prize money.

The SPT began in 2006 and holds tournaments throughout the year at Putt-Putt locations in Fernandina Beach, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; Kingsport, Tennessee; and North Carolina venues in White Lake, Burlington, High Point and Gastonia. October's tournament was the first professional event held in Hickory since 1996.

The Hickory Putt-Putt was a surprise selection to host the 2022 championship finale. Improvements on Hickory Course #1 were done throughout the year to provide a top-notch test. This was easily the biggest tournament ever hosted by the Hickory venue.

Putt-Putt (not to be confused with mini-golf) was invented by Don Clayton in 1954 in Fayetteville. In 1959, he started the Professional Putters Association (PPA). The SPT is spearheaded by PPA legend Bill Kirby, a well-known Fayetteville sports writer and columnist. Kirby is the winner of hundreds of tournaments in his five-decade career. Highlights include the 1971 World Amateur (APA) Championship, the 1995 PPA National Championship and the 2020 National Invitational.

In addition to Kirby, other top players include:

Loganville, Georgia's Greg Ward, considered by many to be the sport’s all-time best.

Kingsport, Tennessee's Alan Quinnelly, the career-leading PPA money winner and three-time national champion.

Icard's Greg Newport, the 2022 SPT Player of the Year.

Montgomery, Alabama's Randy Reeves, who set the sport’s all-time 54-hole record in Burlington last year with the eye-popping score of 62, posting 18-hole totals of 21-19-22.

There were two tournaments on Oct. 15, each consisting of 54 holes of medal (stroke) play. The morning event, the Foothills Invitational, started at 9 a.m. with an amateur division preceding the pro division. For the amateurs, Russell Sigmon of Madison (the 2021 co-player of the year with Mike Alley) won with a score of 82. Russell’s son, Graham, also competed. He is a 13-year-old wunderkind who can score low, often beats the pros and represents the future of the sport.

In the pro division, Greg Newport, Kevin Rutledge of Bluff City, Tennessee and Kevin Dickey of Hickory finished in a three-way tie at 74, with Dickey winning the 18-hole playoff with a 25 for his first professional SPT win.

In Oct. 15's afternoon event, the Old Lion’s Classic was held with APA division and pro division competitions. The amateur division was won by Denver, North Carolina's Billy Mize, who coasted to victory with a score of 80. The pro division saw Augusta, Georgia's Robert Johnson, the 2003 national champion, ride a final-round 23 to victory with a total score of 73.

Oct. 16's Southern Tour Championship, a six-round tournament for the pros and amateurs, started early with brisk temperatures. In the APA, it was a huge win for Forest, Virginia's Conway Coffey. Coffey edged Russell Sigmon in a fierce battle down the stretch (160-161) to win the title of APA Southern Tour Champion. Todd Trent of Hampton, Georgia, the SPT’s 2022 APA Putter of the Year, finished third at 163.

The 2022 $15,000 SPT Tour Championship’s pro division was a tight race among the 36 competitors until Dickey shot three consecutive 14-under-par 22s in Rounds 2, 3 and 4 to take a five-shot lead over Rutledge and move six shots ahead of Newport. Dickey, who says he was “very fortunate to be on my home course,” cruised to a 24 in the fifth round and a 23 in the final round to win by seven shots over Newport, with Rutledge finishing eight shots back. Despite his local knowledge, the win was a surprise for the 62-year-old, second-year pro and a big breakthrough on a very big stage just one day after winning his first pro SPT tournament.

“I knew I could putt,“ Dickey explained, “but there are literally some of the best putters in America out here. I competed as a kid and took it up again three years ago, so I’m still learning. I was able to get into that zone. ... It was intense but a lot of fun. It’s an honor to compete and win against the best in this cool sport. You basically have to make almost everything to win ... and I made a bunch of ‘em.”

Here are the top finishers from October's SPT event in Hickory:

2022 Southern Putting Tour Championship Pro Division

1. Kevin Dickey (Hickory, N.C.); Total Score: 140

2. Greg Newport (Icard, N.C.); Total Score: 147

3. Kevin Rutledge (Bluff City, Tenn.); Total Score: 148

4 Randy Reeves (Montgomery, Ala.); Total Score: 150

5. Thomas Rawles (Portsmouth, Va.); Total Score: 153

5. Zach Martin (Johnson City, Tenn.); Total Score: 153

7. Sid Davis (Kingsport, Tenn.); Total Score: 154

8. Tony Jackson (Pauline, S.C.); Total Score: 156

9. Robert Johnson (Augusta, Ga.); Total Score: 157

10. Terry Phillips (Stanley, N.C.); Total Score: 158

10. Roby Ruller (Macon, Ga.); Total Score: 158

2022 Southern Putting Tour Championship Amateur Division

1. Conway Coffey (Forest, Va.); Total Score: 160

2. Russell Sigmon (Madison, N.C.); Total Score: 161

3. Todd Trent (Hampton, Ga.); Total Score: 163

4. Graham Sigmon (Madison, N.C.); Total Score: 165

5. Billy Mize (Denver, N.C.; Total Score: 170