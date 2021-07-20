Hickory tops Burke 6-1 in opening round of Area IV softball playoffs

An infield single by Avery Alexander plated the first Hickory run and Zoey Boston drove in the second with a sacrifice fly to center. With two on and two out, Macey Pennell laced a laser into the left-field corner for a triple and two more runs to put Post 48 up 4-0.

It was the first of three hits on the night for Pennell, who also doubled and singled.

“We had some good timely hits,” Smith said. “Macey Pennell had a big night for us.”

The four runs were more than enough for Lail, who set down 10 straight Burke batters.

“Mayson came up big right there, kept them off-balance, and we made some good plays behind her,” Smith said. “She did a good job hitting her spots.”

Then with one out in the bottom half of the fourth and Post 21 still looking for its first hit, an unusual play put Burke on the scoreboard. Left-handed hitting Ashlyn Castle lifted a deep fly to right. The Hickory outfielder drifted back to the fence and reached up, only to have the ball glance off the top of her glove to the top of the fence and over for a home run.

