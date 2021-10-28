Hickory to host cyclo-cross bicycle race

The City of Hickory will host the eighth race in the 2021 North Carolina Cyclo-Cross (NCCX) Series at Stanford Park on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The first race will begin at 10 a.m., with races taking place throughout the day. Food trucks and vendors will be present, and spectators are welcome.
Participants can register online at www.bikereg.com. Additional information about the 2021 NCCX Series, which also includes a race on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Newton, is available at www.nccyclocross.com.
The cyclo-cross race in Hickory is powered by DeFeet International with additional sponsors including Carolina Pedal Works and Lightning Cycles.
Stanford Park is located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
For more information about the cyclo-cross race, please contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at lriddile@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2254.
'Run for the Dogs' trail race set for Nov. 6
HIDDENITE — The fifth annual “Run for the Dogs” Trail Race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building/visitors center. Participants can choose a distance of four, eight or 12 miles for only $10 if they register by Nov. 1 (the cost is $15 thereafter).
Mail-in applications, which are available at www.rockyfacepark.com, must be postmarked Nov. 1, and long sleeve T-shirts are available for an additional $10. Packet pickup will begin on race morning at 7 a.m., with no race-day registration available.
Runners/walkers are asked to bring a donation of pet food to help feed animals at the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants may run the race with their dog, but all dogs must be on a short leash, be nonaggressive and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Those who bring dogs will start in the back of the pack to begin the race.
Special awards will be given to the top three overall males and females in each race, while masters awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers over age 40 in each race. All finishers will receive a custom finisher medal, and social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.
For course information and to register online, visit www.ultrasignup.com. Photos from the 2020 event can be viewed at www.bitly.com/2020-run-for-the-dogs-photos.