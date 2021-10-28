Hickory to host cyclo-cross bicycle race

Mail-in applications, which are available at www.rockyfacepark.com, must be postmarked Nov. 1, and long sleeve T-shirts are available for an additional $10. Packet pickup will begin on race morning at 7 a.m., with no race-day registration available.

Runners/walkers are asked to bring a donation of pet food to help feed animals at the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants may run the race with their dog, but all dogs must be on a short leash, be nonaggressive and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Those who bring dogs will start in the back of the pack to begin the race.

Special awards will be given to the top three overall males and females in each race, while masters awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers over age 40 in each race. All finishers will receive a custom finisher medal, and social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.

For course information and to register online, visit www.ultrasignup.com. Photos from the 2020 event can be viewed at www.bitly.com/2020-run-for-the-dogs-photos.