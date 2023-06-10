The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is partnering again with First in Flight Skate Shop to present the third annual Hickory Skate Jam Competition.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stanford Skate Park and will include a game of SKATE followed by a timed best run competition.

The Hickory Skate Jam Competition is open to skateboarders of all ages and abilities. Participants can register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com for one or both portions of the event.

There will be food trucks and vendors on site, and music throughout the competition.

Additional sponsors of the event include Oil Spill Skate Shop, Jay Brown Realtors, Foothills Bee Company, and Cook’s Sports and Outfitters.

Stanford Skate Park is located beside Highland Recreation Center at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.

In the case of inclement weather, the Skate Jam will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 29.

For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.