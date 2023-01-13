Hickory resident Soto preparing for next bare-knuckle fight

Tony “Loco” Soto has been making an impact in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and he’s looking to continue his success later this month. The 35-year-old Hickory resident is scheduled to face 32-year-old Josh Marer in a lightweight matchup at BKFC 35 on Jan. 27 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Soto moved to Hickory seven and a half years ago. A correctional officer in Alexander County, he is married with two daughters.

“I just came out here because I wanted a change for the family, I wanted more space,” said Soto, whose wife agreed to “try something different.”

Soto has tried his hand at several different sports. He started skateboarding at 7 years old and still skates to this day, although his career as a professional skateboarder came to an end when he tore his ACL years ago.

Growing up, Soto got into a lot of fights on the streets of New York. He says he “just got to the point where I was just getting so mad and I was walking past the gym and the guy basically told me to come inside, and I was hooked ever since.”

Soto began martial arts training at age 21 and had his first boxing match when he was 25. He was 2-0 as a pro boxer before eventually deciding to transition to bare-knuckle fighting.

Soto heard about BKFC tryouts in Alabama and told his wife he wanted to give it a shot. They drove there from North Carolina and he ended up signing with GOAT Combat Agency, which represents several mixed martial artists and bare-knuckle fighters.

“I pretty much got an opportunity to fight at 165 (pounds), which was a weight class above me, and I really did not want to say no since that was an opportunity to get my foot in the door,” said Soto. “So I took the fight and I won unanimously and I’ve been hooked ever since, and it’s been a blessing.”

In BKFC matches, fighters are allowed to wrap and tape their wrists, thumbs and the middle of their hands, but no gauze or tape can be within one inch of the knuckles. Punches are the only strike allowed and must be done with a closed fist. Fights are two minutes per round and each bout consists of five rounds.

“You can’t really absorb as many punches without visibly and physically feeling the damage and seeing it,” said Soto. “It’s just allowed me to prepare myself a little bit differently than a boxing match as far as defensively and offensively. It really takes a lot of guts to get in there, to be honest.”

Thus far, Soto has competed in three bare-knuckle fights. He defeated Joshua Sikes in his BKFC debut in July 2021, knocked off Shawn Moffett in April 2022 and took down Joshua Morales in August 2022.

“The key to success has been hard work, dedication, perseverance and just pushing myself to the next level,” said Soto. “... I’ve got to put that extra work in because I need to make sure that I’m working harder than the guy I’m fighting. Because if I’m working harder there’s no way you can beat a hard worker.”

Outside of competing in bare-knuckle fighting, Soto enjoys working out and spending time with his family. He called being with his daughters and watching them grow “like the best thing ever.”

Soto said he got the nickname “Loco” because of his “outgoing” and “spontaneous” personality.

“I’m crazy, man, but like in a good way, not crazy in a bad way,” said Soto. “... I’m a very happy, uplifting person, sky’s the limit. And you’ve got to be a little crazy to deal with the stuff we deal with these days.”

At BKFC 35, Soto will deal with Marer, who is currently 0-1 in the BKFC. Soto said that while both are aggressive fighters, he believes he has the upper hand.

“I just think stylistically it’s not a good fight for him because I’m just more elusive, I move around too much,” said Soto. “I think I’m a smarter fighter, I’m more calculated.”

Soto considers it an “honor” to be “the first bare-knuckle fighter from North Carolina.” In the future, he would love for the BKFC to hold an event in the state he now calls home.

“That would be spectacular,” said Soto. “I would have so much support and like all my colleagues and training partners, family, friends, everybody would come down and watch it, and it’d just be so much more full circle having all the people that supported me online and through social media. They would actually be able to be there in person, so it would just be real fulfilling, just make my heart full.”

BKFC 35 tickets can be purchased at www.bkfc.com. A subscription to watch future and past BKFC events is also available for $4.99 a month.