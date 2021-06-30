Hickory Post 48 softball sweeps home doubleheader against Watauga Post 130

CATAWBA — The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team played only its third home date of the season on Tuesday night at Bandys High School. Facing a Watauga Post 130 squad that is mostly comprised of younger players, Post 48 earned its fourth doubleheader sweep, winning 8-2 to open the night before adding a 17-1, four-inning victory in Game 2.
Hickory improved to 11-7 overall and 4-2 at home in 2021, while Post 130 fell to 0-16 on the season.
“We hit the ball well at times,” Post 48 manager Todd Smith said. “I know they (Watauga) struggled at times throwing strikes, but we took advantage of the strikes they did throw and hit the ball really well tonight.”
In Game 1, Post 48 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Kensley Southers scored from second on a groundout from Zoey Boston and Macey Pennell crossed the plate on a single to right from Caroline McIntosh. Watauga responded with a two-run double from Bailey Main that was preceded by a leadoff walk to Lilli Taylor and a two-bagger from Chloe Wilson in the top of the second, but the visitors only managed one more hit as Hickory scored the game’s final six runs.
Post 48 tallied four of those runs in the second on RBI singles from Pennell and Boston and a two-run double from McIntosh. Hickory added single runs in each of its last two at-bats, getting an RBI groundout from Southers in the third and an inside-the-park home run from Pennell in the fourth.
Carlee Logan notched the win for Post 48 thanks to five innings of two-run, three-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks. Hickory’s offense finished with 10 hits, receiving three from Pennell, two apiece from McIntosh and Owyen Lyall and one each from Boston, Logan and Haven Helton.
In addition to the second-inning doubles from Wilson and Main, Watauga also got a third-inning double from Elisa Presnell.
The nightcap began with Watauga being retired 1-2-3 and Post 48 exploding for five runs in the bottom half of the opening frame. Hickory sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, scoring on an RBI hit from Pennell, a two-run hit from Boston and a pair of run-scoring errors.
Post 48 tacked on six runs apiece in the second and third innings. Hickory’s second-inning runs came on an RBI single from Jada Spake, an RBI groundout from Helton, two more run-scoring errors and a two-run single from Avery Alexander, while Post 48’s third-inning tallies came on an RBI single from Spake, a wild pitch, an RBI groundout from Lyall, an RBI single from Kayla Hollar and a two-run error.
Post 130 scored its only run of Game 2 in the fourth, when Presnell reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a groundout and crossed the plate on an error off the bat of Wilson. Watauga’s only hit against Hickory’s Lyall was a one-out single from Jordin Greene in the first.
Speaking of Lyall, she struck out nine and walked two in four innings in the pitcher’s circle. The only run she allowed was unearned, and she struck out the side in both the second and third innings.
At the plate, Hickory finished with eight hits and seven walks in Game 2. Additionally, two batters were hit by pitches. Post 48 received two hits apiece from Spake and Alexander, while Hollar, Pennell, Boston and Southers recorded one each.
“I think they (Logan and Lyall) did a good job hitting location, and when they got behind they battled back well and did a good job,” said Smith of his pitchers. “And we did a good job behind them defensively too, we played pretty good D, and when we do that it gives those pitchers more confidence to throw strikes.”
Hickory hosts a twin bill against Lincoln Post 30 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while Watauga has completed its regular-season schedule.
“Lincoln’s tough. They’re gonna come out and give us a good ballgame,” said Smith. “They’re a big rival of ours and we always have good battles with them, so expect a good ballgame both games.”
Game 1
Post 130: 020 00 — 2 3 1
Post 48: 241 1X — 8 10 1
WP: Carlee Logan