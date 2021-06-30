Hickory Post 48 softball sweeps home doubleheader against Watauga Post 130

CATAWBA — The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team played only its third home date of the season on Tuesday night at Bandys High School. Facing a Watauga Post 130 squad that is mostly comprised of younger players, Post 48 earned its fourth doubleheader sweep, winning 8-2 to open the night before adding a 17-1, four-inning victory in Game 2.

Hickory improved to 11-7 overall and 4-2 at home in 2021, while Post 130 fell to 0-16 on the season.

“We hit the ball well at times,” Post 48 manager Todd Smith said. “I know they (Watauga) struggled at times throwing strikes, but we took advantage of the strikes they did throw and hit the ball really well tonight.”

In Game 1, Post 48 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Kensley Southers scored from second on a groundout from Zoey Boston and Macey Pennell crossed the plate on a single to right from Caroline McIntosh. Watauga responded with a two-run double from Bailey Main that was preceded by a leadoff walk to Lilli Taylor and a two-bagger from Chloe Wilson in the top of the second, but the visitors only managed one more hit as Hickory scored the game’s final six runs.