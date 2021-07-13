Hickory Post 48 softball sweeps Burke Post 21 Clontz; Hale throws no-hitter in Game 2

CONOVER — Hickory Post 48 had a big night on Tuesday at Francis Sigmon Park, posting 5-3 and 1-0 wins over the Burke Post 21 Clontz team in a junior legion softball doubleheader, thanks in part to a sterling no-hitter by Ellie Hale in Game 2.
“We enjoyed it. It’s the first time for the girls to win both games,” said acting coach Shane Sigmon of Post 48. “We enjoyed it for sure, confidence builder no doubt.”
Hale went to the pitcher’s circle for Hickory in the nightcap after Post 48 claimed the first game by a two-run final margin. She squared off against Marleigh Carswell of Post 21.
Hale retired six straight to open the game, fanning five over the first two frames. Carswell was nearly as effective with four strikeouts over the same two innings. And while Hickory’s initial hit, a bunt single by Monnie Byrd, was stranded at third in the first inning, a leadoff walk followed by a stinging double to right-center by Kyla Melton plated the game’s lone run in the second.
Although Hale surrendered a free pass to begin the third, that Burke runner was stranded as the next seven batters were set down in order. Ellie Shuping broke the string with a one-out walk in the fifth, but got only as far as third with the tying run before Hale got the final out of the game on the only ball Burke got out of the infield, a fly ball to left.
Hale used a wicked changeup to strike out six while walking two as she kept the Burke lineup guessing the entire game.
“She threw the ball really well; really, really well,” Sigmon said. “When she’s on, she’s got that changeup working. It’s a difference maker. She’s tough.”
Byrd’s leadoff bunt single and Melton’s RBI double were the lone hits off Carswell, who was also outstanding in the second game. Carswell fanned eight and walked three. Both teams played errorless ball in the second game.
That wasn’t the case in the first game as all five of Post 48’s run were unearned. Hickory took full advantage of five Burke errors to maximize its six hits.
Burke struck first in the top of the first when Alex Maines reached on a free pass by Hickory starter Zalee Brown. She later scored on a base hit to right by Lani Campbell.
But Post 48 answered in the bottom of the frame, using infield hits by Abby Puett and Livi Queen to set the table. Four errors in the inning opened the way for four Hickory runs. Karyn Sigmon’s groundout produced the lone RBI of the four tallies.
Karyn Sigmon led off the third with a long double to left and later scored on an error to make the score 5-1. Burke added single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings to account for the 5-3 final.
Shane Sigmon noted the combined pressure of his team’s putting the ball in play and effective base running.
“That’s our approach. We kind of adjusted with the girls. Some of them are brand new to us,” Sigmon said. “That’s the approach we want to take — aggressive with the bat, very aggressive on the bases.”
Brown, a southpaw, got the win for Hickory. She struck out three and walked one while giving up a single run and one hit in three innings of work. Melton was in the circle for the final two innings. She fanned four and walked one while surrendering three hits and two runs in two innings.
Emma Smith and Karyn Sigmon had two-base hits for Hickory and Puett was the lone player with two hits.
Carswell had a double, the only extra-base hit for Burke. Kadence Klontz pitched the entire game for the visitors, fanning one without a walk while allowing six hits.
Hickory did not commit an error in either game.
“Solid, a lot of chances. We had 15 girls here tonight and every girl played in both games,” Shane Sigmon said. “Every girl did their job. It was awesome.
Burke is now 3-13 on the season. Hickory is 6-8 and will travel to Caldwell for a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m., with Burke hosting two games against Shelby Post 82 at the same time.