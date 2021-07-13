Hickory Post 48 softball sweeps Burke Post 21 Clontz; Hale throws no-hitter in Game 2

CONOVER — Hickory Post 48 had a big night on Tuesday at Francis Sigmon Park, posting 5-3 and 1-0 wins over the Burke Post 21 Clontz team in a junior legion softball doubleheader, thanks in part to a sterling no-hitter by Ellie Hale in Game 2.

“We enjoyed it. It’s the first time for the girls to win both games,” said acting coach Shane Sigmon of Post 48. “We enjoyed it for sure, confidence builder no doubt.”

Hale went to the pitcher’s circle for Hickory in the nightcap after Post 48 claimed the first game by a two-run final margin. She squared off against Marleigh Carswell of Post 21.

Hale retired six straight to open the game, fanning five over the first two frames. Carswell was nearly as effective with four strikeouts over the same two innings. And while Hickory’s initial hit, a bunt single by Monnie Byrd, was stranded at third in the first inning, a leadoff walk followed by a stinging double to right-center by Kyla Melton plated the game’s lone run in the second.