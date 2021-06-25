Hickory Post 48 blanked by Burke Post 21

NEWTON — It was a tough outing for the Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion baseball team on Thursday night, as the team suffered a 10-0, six-inning loss at the hands of Burke County Post 21.

Three Burke County pitchers combined for a shutout in front of Post 48’s home crowd at Henkel-Alley Field. Starting pitcher Daniel Stevenson was the winning pitcher for Burke County following two innings of one-hit ball, while Brayson Buff (2 1/3 innings of two-hit relief) replaced him in the third inning and Mason Mozeley finished the game.

Hickory struggled to generate any offense, only managing four total hits against Burke County. John Friar led Post 48 with two hits, while Connor Stewart and Zane Wilson finished with one hit apiece.

Hickory found itself playing from behind early after starter Owen Flynn gave up seven runs on eight hits through four innings. Will Rose allowed two runs on one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief, with Will Simonton surrendering one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Post 21 improved to 4-1 following its fourth consecutive win, while Hickory remained winless at 0-6 ahead of tonight's 7 p.m. road game at Cherryville. As for Burke County, it visits Cleveland County for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.