Hickory Post 48 baseball sign-ups

NEWTON — Sign-ups for the 2021 Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds are located at 1 American Legion Avenue in Newton.

State wiffle ball tournament scheduled for July

KENLY — For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location July 17-18. The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held.

The N.C. Wiffle Ball Tournament is the second-oldest wiffle ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship in Midlothian, Illinois, which began in Mishawaka, Indiana, in 1980.

Kenly's KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4, double-elimination slow-pitch event, and the entry fee will be $80 for five-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner-up, the Most Valuable Player and an all-tournament team.