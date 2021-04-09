 Skip to main content
Hickory Post 48 baseball holding sign-ups Sunday
  Updated
Hickory Post 48

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team will be holding a sign-up meeting for the 2021 season on Sunday. 

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. 

City of Hickory starting esports leagues

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s first-ever esports leagues. Gamers ages 13 and up are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Fortnite, NBA 2K21, Rocket League and more.

How to join for free:

1. Download the free Mission Control app at https://www.missioncontrol.gg/play, or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Create your profile.

3. Search for the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department.

4. Choose a league.

The deadline to register for Hickory esports leagues is Sunday, April 18. League play will begin on Monday, April 19.

For more information, please contact Recreation Programmer Quamaine Coplind at qcoplind@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.

