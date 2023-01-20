Hickory pickleballers win 14 medals during Asheville tournament

Fourteen pickleball players from Hickory competed in a tournament last weekend at the Country Club of Asheville and brought home more medals than any other group that attended the event. Collectively, the group of 14 won three gold medals, nine silver medals and two bronze medals. Pictured on the front row, from left, are David Kupsov, Sophia Rissell, Pattie Beatty, Art Dunn and Nick Lee. On the back row are Abby Rissell, Donna Garland, Sandy Press, Bob Press, Dan Beatty, Charles Mackey, Gene Turbeville, Kevin von Allmen and Channing Moose.