Fourteen pickleball players from Hickory competed in a tournament last weekend at the Country Club of Asheville and brought home more medals than any other group that attended the event. Collectively, the group of 14 won three gold medals, nine silver medals and two bronze medals. Pictured on the front row, from left, are David Kupsov, Sophia Rissell, Pattie Beatty, Art Dunn and Nick Lee. On the back row are Abby Rissell, Donna Garland, Sandy Press, Bob Press, Dan Beatty, Charles Mackey, Gene Turbeville, Kevin von Allmen and Channing Moose.
Hickory pickleballers win 14 medals during Asheville tournament
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
NEWTON — A decade of dominance continued for the Fred T. Foard wrestling team on Tuesday night. And given the contributions made from unexpect…
The 31st season of Hickory Crawdads baseball will feature a mix of the old and the new to lead the 2023 team, as the Texas Rangers, the parent…
Tony “Loco” Soto has been making an impact in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and he’s looking to continue his success later this mont…
This week in area high school sports, the wrestling season approaches the final week of the regular season with a couple of duals scheduled th…
CATAWBA — The Bunker Hill boys basketball team earned its first Catawba Valley 2A Conference win of the season on the road Tuesday, topping Ba…
NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team swept a home tri-match against North Iredell and North Lincoln on Friday at Jerry Copas Gym, topping…
For the first time this season, the Hickory girls basketball team has a winning record. The Red Tornadoes defeated visiting Fred T. Foard 53-4…
NEWTON — When the Maiden and Newton-Conover boys basketball teams faced off in the semifinals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic last month,…
The Hickory boys basketball team earned its 10th consecutive victory on Thursday, defeating North Lincoln 79-74 in a home contest at David W. …
Behind a career-high performance from sophomore guard Rylie Hogg, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned a 67-38 …