Hickory offering youth volleyball, lacrosse

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth volleyball and lacrosse programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Jan. 26 at https://hickory.activityreg.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Volleyball

The youth volleyball program is offered to girls ages 9-15, with different divisions by age group:

• 11U for ages 9-11

• 15U for ages 12-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on April 1, 2022. Participants must be 9 by April 1, 2022, and players who turned 16 before April 1, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.