Hickory Motor Speedway to host 25th annual Fall Brawl Saturday

The 25th annual Calico Coatings Fall Brawl presented by All American Roofing and Restoration is set for Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. One of the most popular events at HMS over the years, this year’s Fall Brawl will feature a 200-lap race in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model division, 100-lap races in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division and the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and a 30-lap race in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division.

“As our season winds to a close, we look forward to enjoying a great race as we prepare for the 2023 season,” said Kevin Piercy, general manager of Hickory Motor Speedway.

Race time has been moved up to 4 p.m. on Saturday with cooler weather approaching. Gates will open at 2 p.m., which is also when grandstand tickets will go on sale. Additionally, the race can be viewed online at www.floracing.com by purchasing a subscription to FLO Racing.

Tickets to attend the race are $20 for adults, $18 for teens and seniors and free for kids ages 12 and under.