HICKORY MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROUNDUP: Huffman grabs two Late Model wins

Five races across four divisions took place last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. The weather was perfect for the latest night of racing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series as part of Paragon Films Night at the Races, which was highlighted by a pair of victories by Landon Huffman.

Huffman’s first win came in the opening race, a 40-lap battle featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models. William Sawalich set the fast time in qualifying and started from the top spot with Huffman to his outside and the duo of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Charlie Watson in row two. Huffman quickly took over first and ultimately notched the victory, while Sawalich came in second, Barnes-Crum took third, Isabella Robusto finished fourth and Watson rounded out the top five.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks took the track next for a 30-lap race. DJ Little topped time trials and started from the pole position with Jonathon Smith to his outside, while Kyle Boice and Ethan Johnson made up row two. After battling back and forth for the top spot throughout, Little held off Johnson for his first career triumph at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Baron Kurtizky coming in third, Boice finishing fourth and Jeff Byers taking fifth.

In the middle race of the night, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models participated in a 35-lap feature. Michael Bumgarner set the fast time in qualifying and began the race with Colby Gibson to his outside, while Akinori Ogata and Graham Hollar filled the second row. In the end, Bumgarner earned his second victory at Hickory Motor Speedway this season, finishing ahead of Gibson in the runner-up spot, Ogata in third, Hollar in fourth and William Aldred in fifth.

Another 35-lapper followed as the Super Trucks returned to action. Joey Shuryan was the pole winner with Josh Goble to his outside at the start, while Ricky Dennie and Duane Cooke began the race in row two. Following an early caution that sent Shuryan spinning, Dennie ended up finishing first with Cook taking second, Goble coming in third, Shuryan settling for fourth and Watson completing the five-truck field.

In the final race, a 10-car invert from the opening race resulted in Gracie Trotter and Matthew Gould making up the front row to start the second 40-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model feature of the night. Meanwhile, Chase Dixon and Ryan Millington began the race in the second row. Huffman fought hard against Millington down the stretch as he was able to earn his second win of the night, with Millington taking second, Dixon finishing third, Barnes-Crum coming in fourth and Watson finishing fifth.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday for another full night of racing. For more information about Saturday’s event and other upcoming races at HMS, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com.

