HICKORY MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROUNDUP: Hettinger, Gould split Late Model twin features

Hickory Motor Speedway hosted the latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event last Saturday. Six different races were held as part of Heritage Finance Company Night at the Races.

Leading off the night’s festivities was the first 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division. Katie Hettinger set the fast time in qualifying and started from the top spot with William Sawalich to her outside, while Charlie Watson and Parker Eatmon made up row two. In the end, Hettinger led every lap en route to the win, with Sawalich settling for second, Landon Huffman finishing third, Watson taking fourth and Jacob Heafner coming in fifth.

Rolling off next were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for their 30-lap feature, which saw Jesse Clark earn the pole position in qualifying. Jeff Byers started to Clark’s outside, while row two was made up of DJ Little and Ethan Johnson. Clark ultimately proved too strong as he took the checkered flag, with Byers finishing second, Johnson taking third, Little finishing fourth and Jon Austin rounding out the top five.

Round 3 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge took place next, with the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models lining up for a 50-lap race. Landon Huffman topped qualifying with Akinori Ogata starting to his outside, while Mark Johnson and Max Price were in the second row for the green flag. After a furious battle for the top spot, Ogata collected his second win of the season ahead of Huffman in second, Price in third, Johnson in fourth and Colby Gibson in fifth.

A 35-lap Super Truck division race followed, as Ricky Dennie led time trials and started from the pole position with Charlie Neill to his outside. Meanwhile, Allen Huffman and Spencer Boyd filled the second row to begin the race. Dennie and Neill fought for the lead for a while before Neill eventually had to pit due to a flat right rear tire, leaving Dennie to take the checkered flag with Boyd finishing second, Huffman taking third, Joey Shuryan coming in fourth and Duane Cook finishing fifth.

In the 20-lap race featuring the Renegades, Danny Crump Jr. was the leader in qualifying and Neill started to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Zachary Mullins and Justin Austin. Following a mid-race caution, Neill moved around Crump for the lead and the eventual win, with Brandon Hasson finishing behind Crump in third, Mullins taking fourth and David Hasson coming in fifth.

The final race of the night saw the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models return to the track for another 40-lap feature. After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Paul Owens III and Gould filled the front row with Gracie Trotter and Heafner making up the second row. The race winner was Gould, who had never won a Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway prior to last Saturday, while Sawalich took second, Heafner finished third, Eatmon came in fourth and Hettinger was the fifth-place finisher.

The next event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be held on Saturday, while the Knights of Destruction return to HMS on May 13 and 14 for two nights of metal-crunching carnage. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com.

Hickory Motor Speedway also has pages on Facebook and Twitter, and the track can be reached by calling 828-464-3655.