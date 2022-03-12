Hickory Motor Speedway postpones tonight’s races

Due to the high percentage of overnight rain, high winds and temperatures predicted to be 32 degrees at race time with a wind chill of 21 degrees, officials at Hickory Motor Speedway made the decision Friday to postpone all racing activities scheduled for tonight. The event has been rescheduled for April 23.

The next event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be next weekend’s Pro All Stars Series (PASS) doubleheader, which begins on Friday and continues on Saturday. The CARS Tour takes over HMS on March 26, with NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returning to the track on April 2.

For more information about PASS, visit www.ProAllStarsSeries.com. For more information about Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.