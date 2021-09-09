Hickory Motor Speedway holds 45th Bobby Isaac Memorial

Hickory Motor Speedway was blessed with beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend as the historic track celebrated the legacy of a Catawba County legend with the 45th running of the Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial last Saturday. Three races were held during the prestigious event.
The first race of the night featured 30 laps of door-to-door action in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division. Jesse Clark paced qualifying and started from the pole position with Marshall Sutton to his outside, while Rick Hale and John Clark made up row two. In the end, Sutton pressured Clark for the top spot but ultimately settled for the runner-up position behind him, with Derek Fowler finishing third, Don Machutta taking fourth and Hale coming in fifth.
Another installment of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship took place next, with the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models running 50 laps. Katie Hettinger emerged victorious in qualifying with Max Price starting to her outside and the duo of Bryson Ruff and Travis Byrd making up the second row. Ultimately, Hettinger took the checkered flag with Price finishing second, Akinori Ogata coming in third, Byrd taking fourth and Ruff finishing fifth.
Finishing the festivities was the longest race of the night, which saw the Heritage Finance Late Models take the track for the Bobby Isaac Memorial. Starting from the pole position after qualifying was Sam Butler, while Mitch Walker started to his outside with Ryan Millington and Annabeth Barnes-Crum in row two. When the smoke cleared after a caution early in the second half of the race, Millington was able to drive to victory ahead of Walker in second, Butler in third, Isabella Robuston in fourth and Magnum Tate in fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday for another full slate of racing that will include free tickets for all military and emergency personnel with proof of ID, compliments of Smart Electric Company and Bumgarner Oil Company. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. ahead of qualifying at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
In addition to Saturday’s races, Hickory Motor Speedway will also host Napa Auto Parts Championship Night on Sept. 18. For more information about all upcoming events at the track, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, search for HMS on Facebook/Twitter or call 828-464-3655.