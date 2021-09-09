Hickory Motor Speedway holds 45th Bobby Isaac Memorial

Hickory Motor Speedway was blessed with beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend as the historic track celebrated the legacy of a Catawba County legend with the 45th running of the Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial last Saturday. Three races were held during the prestigious event.

The first race of the night featured 30 laps of door-to-door action in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division. Jesse Clark paced qualifying and started from the pole position with Marshall Sutton to his outside, while Rick Hale and John Clark made up row two. In the end, Sutton pressured Clark for the top spot but ultimately settled for the runner-up position behind him, with Derek Fowler finishing third, Don Machutta taking fourth and Hale coming in fifth.

Another installment of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship took place next, with the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models running 50 laps. Katie Hettinger emerged victorious in qualifying with Max Price starting to her outside and the duo of Bryson Ruff and Travis Byrd making up the second row. Ultimately, Hettinger took the checkered flag with Price finishing second, Akinori Ogata coming in third, Byrd taking fourth and Ruff finishing fifth.