Hickory Motor Speedway holding annual Fall Brawl

Racing returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday, when the track will hold the annual Calico Coatings Fall Brawl presented by Puryear Tank Lines. One of the most popular events of the year at HMS, the event will include a 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Heritage Finance Late Models, 100-lap races for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models and the Carolina Pro Late Models and a 30-lap race for the Heritage Finance Street Stocks.

"As our season winds to a close, we look forward to enjoying a great race as we prepare for the 2022 season," said Kevin Piercy, general manager of Hickory Motor Speedway.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with grandstand tickets and trackside parking passes going on sale at 2:15 p.m., which is when the gates will open. However, trackside parking availability is limited.

The Fall Brawl will also be available via pay-per-view. The cost of purchasing the event on pay-per-view is $19.95, and can be ordered any time between now and the start of Saturday's race by visiting www.hickorymotorspeedway.tv.

Tickets for adults are $16, while teens and seniors get in for $14 and kids ages 12 and under will be permitted to attend the race for free.