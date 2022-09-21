Hickory Motor Speedway crowns 2022 champions

Hickory Motor Speedway held its 2022 championship night last Saturday in front of a huge throng of attendees. The event was presented by Catawba County United Way.

The Super Trucks began the night’s festivities with a 35-lap race. Josh Goble paced qualifying and started from the pole position with Joey Shuryan to his outside, while Allen Huffman and Tanner Long filled the second row. There were cautions both early and late in the race, with Shuryan ultimately taking the checkered flag for his first Hickory Motor Speedway victory ahead of Goble in second, 2022 Super Trucks champion Ricky Dennie in third, Long in fourth and Huffman in fifth.

A 30-lap battle in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division took place next, with Jesse Clark topping time trials to begin the race from the front alongside Kevin Eby. Meanwhile, row two at the start was made up of Johnny Reynolds and Derek Fowler. In the end, Clark proved too strong as he drove on to the win, while Eby finished second, Fowler took third, Jeff Allen grabbed fourth and Reynolds rounded out the top five. Nevertheless, Jon Austin was crowned as the 2022 Street Stocks champion.

The final round of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship followed as the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models rolled off for a 50-lap feature. Michael Bumgarner took the pole and started from the front alongside William Aldred, with Kyle Mansch and Bryson Ruff making up the second row. Bumgarner also won the race itself as he secured the 2022 Limited Late Models championship, while Aldred took second, Mansch came in third and Max Price and Zack Wells finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Up next was a 75-lap race in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division. Isabella Robusto was the winner in qualifying and she also won the race itself, while Landon Huffman started to her outside with the twosome of Matthew Gould and Trey Mills filling the second row. Huffman finished second in the race as he earned the 2022 Late Models title, with Annabeth Barnes-Crum coming in third, Taylor Satterfield taking fourth and Gould finishing fifth.

Capping the night was a 20-lap season finale in the Renegade division. Charlie Neill started from the top spot following qualifying, with Danny Crump to his outside and the duo of Zachary Mullins and Brandon Hasson making up the second row. It was also Neill who won the race itself as he captured the 2022 Renegades championship, while David Hasson finished second in the race ahead of Justin Austin in third, Brandon Hasson in fourth and Mullins in fifth.

Additional champions were also recognized last Saturday as Brian Mundy and Tim Canipe shared the 2022 championship in the 4-Cylinder division.

Action returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Oct. 1 when the Tour of Destruction comes back to “America’s Most Famous Short Track,” while Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet Night at the Races takes place on Oct. 8. The Oct. 8 event will be presented by Vista Installations, LLC and will feature the SMART Modifieds as well as the Bowman Gray Sportsman race and the Bowman Gray Street Stock race.

In addition, Oct. 15 will see the Calico Coatings Fall Brawl come to Hickory Motor Speedway, with a 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model race among the action scheduled to take place. Meanwhile, the annual championship banquet will be held on Dec. 3 at the Newton Expo Center.

For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for Hickory Motor Speedway on Facebook or Twitter. The track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.

2022 HICKORY MOTOR SPEEDWAY TRACK CHAMPIONS

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models: Landon Huffman

Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models: Michael Bumgarner

Heritage Finance Street Stocks: Jon Austin

Super Trucks: Ricky Dennie

Renegades: Charlie Neill

4-Cylinders: Brian Mundy and Tim Canipe