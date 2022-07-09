 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Hickory Motor Speedway cancels tonight's races

  • Updated
  • 0
Hickory Motor Speedway logo

Due to several factors, Hickory Motor Speedway management has made the decision to cancel tonight's races.

With forecasts calling for a high chance of thunderstorms, impending weather that would not allow the drivers to race on Sunday and a line of rain and storms that stretch halfway across Tennessee, Hickory Motor Speedway management feels that these factors may be too much to overcome.

According to Kevin Piercy, general manager of Hickory Motor Speedway, the next event at the track will happen on July 23.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert