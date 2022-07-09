Hickory Motor Speedway cancels tonight's races

Due to several factors, Hickory Motor Speedway management has made the decision to cancel tonight's races.
With forecasts calling for a high chance of thunderstorms, impending weather that would not allow the drivers to race on Sunday and a line of rain and storms that stretch halfway across Tennessee, Hickory Motor Speedway management feels that these factors may be too much to overcome.
According to Kevin Piercy, general manager of Hickory Motor Speedway, the next event at the track will happen on July 23.