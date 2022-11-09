Hickory Motor Speedway announces 2023 race schedule

Hickory Motor Speedway has released its schedule for the 2023 race season, which will begin on March 4. The track will once again be headlined each week by the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars.

Paramount Auto Group will return as the title sponsor for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models and Paramount Kia will return for the popular Paramount Kia “Big 10” Racing Challenge, which provides 10 races with feature events that give out additional purse money and a championship of its own.

Hickory Motor Speedway will continue the new playoff format for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars. Other divisions that will compete include the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, the Street Stocks, the Super Trucks and the Renegades.

The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models will return to “America’s Most Famous Short Track” as well for the Easter Bunny doubleheader weekend March 17-18.

Hickory Motor Speedway will play host to the CARS Racing Tour again in 2023, with two dates including April 22 and July 29, the latter of which will be the prestigious Throwback Series event. Also coming back to the track is the Tour of Destruction, which will hold two-night events May 12-13 and June 23-24 and a one-night event on Sept. 30.

Additionally, the SMART Modified Tour takes the track on April 15, the Second Annual Jack Ingram Memorial Event will be held on June 10 and the Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial Race is set for Sept. 2. The Calico Coatings Fall Brawl is scheduled for Oct. 14 and will feature a 200-lap feature for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models, a 100-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model race and more.

Other events at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2023 will include the SunDown Audio Competition on Aug. 19, when elaborate car stereos from around the United States will be on hand, and the inaugural Prohibition Hot Rod and Moonshine Festival on Oct. 7. The festival will feature music, multiple distillers and more.

There are still a few dates to be secured and some to be announced later. This schedule is tentative and could be subject to minimal changes.

Ticket prices for 2023 (excluding special events) for weekly NASCAR events will be $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and teens and free for kids ages 12 and under.

For more information about Hickory Motor Speedway's 2023 race schedule, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for the track on social media. You can also call HMS at 828-464-3655 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.