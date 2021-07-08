Hickory, Maiden swept in 1st round

Hickory Post 48 and Maiden Post 240 were swept in best-of-five series in the opening round of the Area IV Senior Legion baseball playoffs this week. Hickory ends the 2021 season at 1-13, while Maiden finishes at 6-10.

The No. 8 seed in the Western Division, Hickory lost to the Eastern Division’s top seed, Mint Hill (11-2), by a 13-6 score in Sunday’s Game 1, a 9-3 final in Monday’s Game 2 and a 7-6 score in Tuesday’s Game 3. Meanwhile, the Western Division’s No. 5 seed, Maiden, suffered losses of 7-5, 6-0 and 4-0 at the hands of the Eastern Division’s No. 4 seed, the Queen City Mustangs (8-4).

Three other Area IV first-round series continued on Wednesday, with Game 5s scheduled for today if necessary. West No. 7 Caldwell County Post 29 (6-10) was looking to force a Game 5 against East No. 2 Gaston Post 144-266 (8-7) on Wednesday, while West No. 3 Rutherford County Post 423 (9-5) attempted to close out East No. 6 Gastonia Post 23 (3-10) and West No. 4 Burke County Post 21 (9-8) tried to end its series with East No. 5 Pineville Post 337 (5-7).

The quarterfinal round of the Area IV playoffs will be held July 9-13, with the semifinals set for July 14-19 and the championship series scheduled for July 20-24. All rounds will be best-of-five series.