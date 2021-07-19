Hickory legion softball set for playoff showdown with Burke

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team will visit Burke County Post 21 in the opening round of the North Carolina Area IV playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. The contest will be held at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.

Post 48 earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Division after posting a 13-7 record in the regular season, including a 10-6 mark in Area IV play. Meanwhile, Post 21 finished 10-6 overall and 8-4 in Area IV action to capture the No. 2 seed in the Western Division.

Hickory won both regular-season matchups with Burke, sweeping a road doubleheader 6-1 and 8-3 on June 24 at Catawba Meadows. The winner of tonight’s contest advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round against either West No. 1 Rutherford Post 423 (9-5, 8-4 Area IV) or East No. 4 Lincoln Post 30 (4-12, 4-12), with that game also scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal contest will do battle with either East No. 1 Wilkes Post 31 (15-1, 15-1), East No. 2 Caldwell Post 329 (11-7, 11-5) or West No. 3 Shelby Post 82 (8-4, 8-4) in the best-of-three Area IV championship series from July 26-28. The winner of that series (or highest non-Shelby finisher) advances to the state tournament Aug. 2-4 at Crest High School with the Area I, II and III champions as well as host Shelby.

Note: The junior Legion softball state tournament is scheduled to take place July 30 through Aug. 1 at Big League Camp in Marion.