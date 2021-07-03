Hickory legion baseball falls to Post 21

MORGANTON — Following a four-game losing streak, the Burke County Post 21 Senior Legion baseball team capped the regular season with a 6-1 home win over Hickory Post 48 on Thursday night at Shuey Field. Burke improved to 7-7, while Hickory dropped to 1-10.

Christian White pitched all seven innings for Post 21, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks. The contest represented Burke’s 14th game in 12 days after having several of its early-season games postponed.

Post 21 scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding an insurance run in the third. Conversely, Post 48 scored its only run in the top of the sixth.

Burke’s big inning in the second included a sacrifice fly from Carson Dyson, an RBI infield single from Dusty Revis, a two-run single from Three Young and an RBI triple from Ethan Hensley. Post 21’s third-inning run came when Dyson singled in Michael Lewis.

The Area IV playoffs begin on Sunday, with final pairings set to be released today. Each round will consist of a best-of-five series leading up to the Area IV championship July 20-24.