The 2023 South Atlantic League season has arrived, with the Hickory Crawdads scheduled to begin a three-game home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tonight at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Listed below are the homestand preview, the Crawdads’ 2023 roster and Hickory’s full regular-season schedule. Player bios for all members of the Crawdads’ roster are available at www.hickoryrecord.com.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH

(58-74 in 2022)

at HICKORY CRAWDADS

(66-65)

Schedule:

Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. (Magnet Schedules, Thirsty Thursday, Peoples Bank Thursday, Planet Fitness Thursday)

Friday, April 5, 7 p.m. (Postgame Fireworks, Poster Schedules, Game Show Night)

Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m. (Luisangel Acuna Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Llamas Jersey Auction.

Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

(Note: This roster was compiled at presstime Wednesday. Final opening-day rosters were not official until tod ay.)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Kumar Rocker (10), LHP Mitch Bratt (17), RHP Emiliano Teodo (21), OF Alejandro Osuna (25), SS Max Acosta (26), RHP Josh Stephan (30).

Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): OF Terrell Tatum (25).

About the Crawdads:

Though many of the players expected for the opening-day roster came to Hickory in 2022, most did so late in the season. So, this is somewhat of a green group for this level. Hickory does return infielder Keyber Rodriguez and catcher/third baseman Cody Freeman, both of who played over 100 games for the team last year.

Speed could be the focus of this year’s squad, as three of the players coming from Low-A Down East had 40 or more stolen bases for the Wood Ducks — Marcus Smith had 47, Maximo Acosta had 44 and Daniel Mateo had 42. Add in Alejandro Osuna, who had 32 stolen bases, and 2022 Crawdads returnee Jayce Easley, who had 83 two seasons ago, and it’s a lineup that could put pressure on defenses, given the shift in offensive rules to encourage more aggression on the bases.

Down East had the second most steals in the minor leagues, but it didn’t translate to runs. The Wood Ducks scored the third-fewest runs in the Carolina League last year and had the second-worst OPS (.666). Only three players set to start at Hickory had double-digit home runs — Mateo and Osuna with 11 each. The team slugged just .344 last year.

At least on paper, the team’s pitching looks to be a step ahead of the hitters. Pushed to lengthen outings, three of the pitchers coming to Hickory — Winston Santos, Josh Stephan and Gavin Collyer — cleared 100 innings. Emiliano Teodo and Mitch Bratt each had over 80, with Bratt doing so in his age 18 season. All but Collyer had ERAs under 3.50, and all averaged over a strikeout per inning. Teodo had 115 Ks in 84 1/3 innings. Add in the promise of Kumar Rocker, the Texas Rangers’ top draft choice (third overall) last year, and this has the potential to gel into a top-notch starting rotation in the Sally League.

(Note: Winston-Salem had not set its opening-day roster at press time)

Series History: After Winston-Salem took the season series 12-11 in 2021, the Crawdads gained vengeance last year, winning 15 of 21. Hickory was especially tough on the Dash at L.P. Frans, going 9-3.

2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS ROSTER

<&underline>Name — Height — Weight — Bats/Throws — Date of Birth — Birthplace </&underline>

Pitchers

Robby Ahlstrom — 6-3 — 195 — L/L — 6/19/1999 — Placerville, Calif.

Mitch Bratt — 6-2 — 205 — L/L 7/3/2003 — Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Michael Brewer — 6-5 — 215 — R/R 8/2/2000 — Hillsboro, Mo.

Gavin Collyer — 6-1 — 180 — R/R — 5/12/2001 — Lawrenceville, Ga.

Larson Kindreich — 6-4 — 210 — L/L — 6/21/1999 — Medford, Ore.

Eudrys Manon — 6-0 — 205 — R/R — 1/16/1998 — San Cristobal, D.R.

Yohanse Morel — 6-0 — 170 — R/R — 8/23//00 — Samana, D.R.

Spencer Mraz — 6-9 — 250 — R/R — 5/5/1998 — Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Kumar Rocker — 6-5 — 245 — R/R — 11/22/1999 — Watkinsville, Ga.

Andy Rodriguez — 6-2 — 200 — R/R — 12/8/1998 — La Habana, Cuba

Winston Santos — 6-0 — 200 — R/R — 4/15/2002 — Payita, D.R.

Josh Stephan — 6-2 — 200 — R/R — 11/1/2001 — Desoto, Texas

Leury Tejada — 6-0 — 190 — R/R — 6/18/2018 — Santo Domingo, D.R.

Emiliano Teodo — 6-0 — 175 — R/R — 2/14/2001 — Barahona, D.R.

Bradford Webb — 6-2 — 200 — R/R — 4/20/1998 — Charlotte Court House, Va.

Catchers

Cody Freeman — 5-10 190 — R/R — 1/5/2001 — Pomona, Calif.

Liam Hicks — 5-10 — 195 — L/R — 6/2/1999 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cooper Johnson — 6-0 — 215 — R/R — 4/25/1998 — Los Angeles, Calif.

Infielders

Maximo Acosta — 5-11 — 190 — R/R — 10/29/2002 — Caracas, Venz.

Griffin Cheney — 5-11 — 190 R/R — 5/21/1999 — Johns Creek, Ga.

Jayce Easley — 5-10 — 170 — S/R — 8/2/1999 — Glendale, Ariz.

Josh Hatcher — 6-2 — 200 L/L — 9/3/1998 — Albany, Ga.

Yenci Pena — 6-1 — 205 — R/R — 7/13/2000 — San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.

Keyber Rodriguez — 5-9 — 175 — S/R — 10/24/2000 — Aragua, Venz.

Outfielders

Angel Aponte — 6-0 — 195 — R/R — 2/3/2000 — Ocumare del Tuy, Venz.

Geisel Cepeda — 6-5 — 220 — R/R — 1/17/1998 — Sacti Spiritus, Cuba

Daniel Mateo — 6-0 — 190 — R/R — 7/3/2001 — Boca Chica, D.R.

Alejandro Osuna — 5-10 — 195 — L/L — 10/10/2002 — Ahome, Mex.

Marcus Smith — 6-0 — 205 — L/L — 10/11/2000 — Kansas City, Kan.

Field Staff

Chad Comer, Manager

Jose Jaimes, Pitching Coach

Drew Sannes, Hitting Coach

Jay Sullenger, Development Coach

Justin Jacobs, Development Coach

Derrick Decker, Athletic Trainer

Andru Cardenas, Strength & Conditioning

2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS SCHEDULE

Date — Opponent — Time

Thurs., April 6 — Winston-Salem — 7 p.m.

Fri., April 7 — Winston-Salem — 7 p.m.

Sat., April 8 — Winston-Salem — 7 p.m.

Tues., April 11 — at Wilmington, Del. — 6:35 p.m.

Wed., April 12 — at Wilmington, Del. — 6:35 p.m.

Thurs., April 13 — at Wilmington, Del. — 6:35 p.m.

Fri., April 14 — at Wilmington, Del. — 6:35 p.m.

Sat., April 15 — at Wilmington, Del. — 6:35 p.m.

Sun., April 16 — at Wilmington, Del. — 1:35 p.m.

Tues., April 18 — Bowling Green, Ky. — 7 p.m.

Wed., April 19 — Bowling Green, Ky. — 7 p.m.

Thurs., April 20 Bowling Green, Ky. — 7 p.m.

Fri., April 21 — Bowling Green, Ky. — 7 p.m.

Sat., April 22 — Bowling Green, Ky. — 7 p.m.

Sun., April 23 — Bowling Green, Ky. — 2 p.m.

Tues., April 25 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Wed., April 26 at Winston-Salem Noon

Thurs., April 27 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Fri., April 28 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sat., April 29 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sun., April 30 at Winston-Salem 2 p.m.

Tues., May 2 Jersey Shore 6 p.m.

Wed., May 3 Jersey Shore 11 a.m.

Thurs., May 4 Jersey Shore 7 p.m.

Fri., May 5 Jersey Shore 7 p.m.

Sat., May 6 Jersey Shore 5 p.m.

Sun., May 7 Jersey Shore 2 p.m.

Tues., May 9 at Bowling Green, Ky. 7:05 p.m.

Wed., May 10 at Bowling Green, Ky. 12:05 p.m.

Thurs., May 11 at Bowling Green, Ky. 7:35 p.m.

Fri., May 12 at Bowling Green, Ky. 7:35 p.m.

Sat., May 13 at Bowling Green, Ky. 7:35 p.m.

Sun., May 14 at Bowling Green, Ky. 2:05 p.m.

Tues., May 16 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Wed., May 17 Rome, Ga. 6 p.m.

Thurs., May 18 Rome, Ga. 11 a.m.

Fri., May 19 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sat., May 20 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sun., May 21 Rome, Ga. 2 p.m.

Tues., May 23 Asheville 6 p.m.

Wed., May 24 Asheville 11 a.m.

Thurs., May 25 Asheville 7 p.m.

Fri., May 26 Asheville 7 p.m.

Sat., May 27 Asheville 7 p.m.

Sun., May 28 Asheville 6:30 p.m.

Tues., May 30 at Greenville, S.C. 7:05 p.m.

Wed., May 31 at Greenville, S.C. 7:05 p.m.

Thurs., June 1 at Greenville, S.C. 7:05 p.m.

Fri., June 2 at Greenville, S.C. 7:05 p.m.

Sat., June 3 at Greenville, S.C. 7:05 p.m.

Sun., June 4 at Greenville, S.C. 3:05 p.m.

Tues., June 6 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Wed., June 7 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Thurs., June 8 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Fri., June 9 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sat., June 10 at Rome, Ga. 5 p.m.

Sun., June 11 at Rome, Ga. 1 p.m.

Tues., June 13 Bowling Green 7 p.m.

Wed., June 14 Bowling Green 7 p.m.

Thurs., June 15 Bowling Green 7 p.m.

Fri., June 16 Bowling Green 7 p.m.

Sat., June 17 Bowling Green 7 p.m.

Sun., June 18 Bowling Green 2 p.m.

Tues., June 20 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Wed., June 21 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Thurs., June 22 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Fri., June 23 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Sat., June 24 at Asheville 6:05 p.m.

Sun. June 25 at Asheville 1:05 p.m.

Tues., June 27 Greensboro 7 p.m.

Wed., June 28 Greensboro 12:05 p.m.

Thurs., June 29 Greensboro 7 p.m.

Fri., June 30 Greensboro 7 p.m.

Sat., July 1 Greensboro 7 p.m.

Sun., July 2 Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Tues., July 4 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Wed., July 5 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Thurs., July 6 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Fri., July 7 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sat., July 8 at Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sun., July 9 at Winston-Salem 2 p.m.

Fri., July 14 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sat., July 15 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., July 16 Greenville, S.C. 2 p.m.

Tues., July 18 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Wed., July 19 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Thurs., July 20 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Fri., July 21 at Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sat., July 22 at Rome, Ga. 5 p.m.

Sun., July 23 at Rome, Ga. 1 p.m.

Tues., July 25 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 7 p.m.

Wed., July 26 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 7 p.m.

Thurs., July 27 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 7 p.m.

Fri., July 28 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 7 p.m.

Sat., July 29 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 5 p.m.

Sun., July 30 Hudson Valley, N.Y. 2 p.m.

Tues., August 1 at Aberdeen, Md. 7:05 p.m.

Wed., August 2 at Aberdeen, Md. 7:05 p.m.

Thurs., August 3 at Aberdeen, Md. 7:05 p.m.

Fri., August 4 at Aberdeen, Md. 7:05 p.m.

Sat., August 5 at Aberdeen, Md. 7:05 p.m.

Sun., August 6 at Aberdeen, Md. 2:05 p.m.

Tues., August 8 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Wed., August 9 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Thurs., August 10 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Fri., August 11 at Asheville 6:35 p.m.

Sat., August 12 at Asheville 6:05 p.m.

Sun., August 13 at Asheville 1:05 p.m.

Tues., August 15 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Wed., August 16 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Thurs., August 17 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Fri., August 18 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sat., August 19 Rome, Ga. 7 p.m.

Sun., August 20 Rome, Ga. 2 p.m.

Tues., August 22 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Wed., August 23 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Thurs., August 24 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Fri., August 25 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sat., August 26 Greenville, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., August 27 Greenville, S.C. 2 p.m.

Tues., August 29 at Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Wed., August 30 at Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Thurs., August 31 at Greensboro| 6:30 p.m.

Fri., September 1 at Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Sat., September 2 at Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Sun., September 3 at Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

Tues., September 5 Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Wed., September 6 Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Thurs., September 7 Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Fri., September 8 Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sat., September 9 Winston-Salem 7 p.m.

Sun., September 10 Winston-Salem 2 p.m.