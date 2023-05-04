Despite an early thunderstorm that delayed the start of Hickory’s 17th annual Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K by an hour on April 22, the event still took place under wet and cool conditions. Chad Bolick was the race director for the Charity Chase, which included 137 participants in the half marathon and 50 in the 5K.

The Charity Chase has raised nearly $400,000 for local charities over the past few years, and for many groups in Catawba County it is their primary or only source of funding. Eighteen nonprofit organizations provided the volunteers necessary to stage the event and split the proceeds based on the volunteer hours each contributed. The organizing sponsor was The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley.

Barry Thomas of Hickory was the winner of the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 34 seconds, while Jessica James, also of Hickory, was the top female finisher with a time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 12 seconds. In the men’s division, Martin Harrison of Davidson and Steve McClure of Lincolnton finished second and third, respectively, with Mary Katherine Mull of Morganton and Lauren King of Hudson taking the second and third spots in the women’s division.

The overall winner of the 5K was Marion’s Wesley Gurley with a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds, while the second overall finisher and the winner in the women’s division was Elizabeth Grose of Claremont with a time of 21 minutes, 27 seconds. Finishing third overall and second in the women’s division was Shelby Gurley with a time of 21 minutes, 35 seconds.

Nine-year-old Liam Chapman of Morganton came in fourth overall in the 5K and second in the men’s division with a time of 21 minutes, 59 seconds, while Maggie Tortoledo of Hickory was fifth overall and third in the women’s division and Statesville’s Michael Martin was sixth overall and third in the men’s division.