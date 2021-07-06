Hickory holding soccer, baseball sign-ups

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth fall soccer and co-ed youth fall baseball programs. Participation is free to all Hickory residents, while nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

Online registration for both youth fall sports programs is available through Aug. 13 at https://hickory.activityreg.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the administrative offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth fall soccer

The youth fall soccer program is offered to boys and girls ages 4-13, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed: 5U for ages 4-5

• Co-ed: 7U for ages 6-7

• Boys and girls divisions: 10U for ages 8-10 and 13U for ages 11-13

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2021. Participants must be 4 by Aug. 31, 2021, and players who turned 14 before Aug. 31, 2021, are no longer eligible to participate.