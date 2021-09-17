 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory holding sign-ups for fall Esports leagues
0 Comments

Hickory holding sign-ups for fall Esports leagues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Hickory logo

Registration is currently underway for the City of Hickory’s fall Esports leagues. Gamers are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, NBA 2K21 and Madden 21.

To join for free, download the Mission Contol app at www.missioncontrol.gg/play or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After creating your profile, search for the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and choose a game.

The deadline to register for Hickory Esports leagues is Sunday, Sept. 26. For more information, please contact recreation programmer Quamaine Coplind at qcoplind@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert