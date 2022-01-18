Hickory holding baseball, softball sign-ups

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth baseball and softball programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey and hat/visor at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Wednesday, Feb. 23, at https://hickory.activityreg.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. All new participants, or those that are moving up in age groups, must attend a skills assessment in order to be placed on a team. Returning 6-year-old players can play up in 8U for baseball or softball at their parent’s discretion.

Baseball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on May 1, 2022. Children turning 16 on or before May 1 are no longer eligible to participate.

• T-BALL – Ages 4-6 (boys and girls)