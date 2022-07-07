Hickory High grad, AUDL star Williams to represent U.S. at World Games

Jack Williams began playing Ultimate Frisbee as a student at Hickory High, where he also participated in golf, tennis and basketball. During his early days in the sport, he “was looking for something more casual,” but he’s come a long way since then.

Next week, Williams will represent Team USA in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The 27-year-old is one of 14 players on the U.S. roster in the Mixed Division, with six other men and seven women set to join him when the World Games begin on Tuesday.

Ultimate joined the World Games lineup in 2001, with Team USA finishing second to Canada. Since then, the U.S. has taken the gold medal every time, winning the 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017 championships — the 2021 World Games were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s still kind of sinking in, sort of what that means,” said Williams of representing his country. “I’m incredibly honored and humbled, and I definitely did not think that I would be here when I first started playing.”

Williams’ older sister played Ultimate in college, and he credits her with introducing him to the sport. She taught him how to throw and suggested he try out for the team at UNC Wilmington.

“I was looking for something to do in college, so I decided to go to the tryout and started playing my first year of college at UNC Wilmington,” said Williams, who admitted he wasn’t very good as a freshman.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, really,” said Williams. “I just remember thinking that the guys on the team took it way too serious, way more serious than I wanted to take it. ... I almost quit a handful of times and then I decided to keep with it, and by my sophomore year I started getting a little more playing time, I got a little bit better.”

As a matter of fact, Williams was named a finalist for national player of the year in 2017. Additionally, UNC Wilmington reached the finals of the national tournament during his senior season, his third as a captain.

“I performed pretty well,” said Williams of the 2017 season, “and ever since then I was hooked.”

The 6-foot-1, 155-pounder has been competing in the American Ultimate Disc League for several years, first for the Raleigh Flyers (now the Carolina Flyers) and currently for the New York Empire. Williams and the Empire won the AUDL title in 2019 and finished undefeated, and they reached the championship round last year as well before losing to Williams’ former team.

There are two positions in Ultimate: handler and cutter. The handler is basically the quarterback, while the cutter is the wide receiver. But Williams is listed as a hybrid, which means he can play either position.

“Point to point I will sometimes be a little more of a quarterback and then sometimes I’ll be a bit more of a receiver depending on the matchup and what we’re looking to do on offense,” said Williams, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut. His New York squad is 10-0 this season, and the only other unbeaten team in the 25-team AUDL is the 9-0 Colorado Summit.

“The professional league is pretty new,” said Williams of the AUDL, which played its first season in 2012 with eight teams. “I made the Raleigh team in 2016 ... and then my girlfriend moved up to New York, I kind of moved up with her. Since then the New York franchise has treated me really well and it’s definitely had a more professional feel to it.”

Williams has appeared in nine games for the Empire in 2022, totaling nine goals, 26 assists and five blocks in 200 minutes. He has 320 completions and a completion percentage of 95.24, throwing for 2,306 yards while also amassing 1,147 receiving yards and 31 hockey assists.

“We have a lot of very, very good players, some of the best players in the country,” said Williams, who added that after coming up just short a season ago, he and his teammates “just want some revenge and are coming out extra fiery in the hopes of winning a championship this year.”

Williams thanked his parents, his sister and his brother for their encouragement over the years, stating that “they’ve always been super supportive of me sort of chasing after my dream.”